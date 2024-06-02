In Photos: Caitlin Clark dazzles with $7800 Fendi outfit as Fever star lands in New York for game against Liberty

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have arrived in New York to play their 11th game of the season. It is one of the most hyped up games in the WNBA and Clark made the entrance accordingly.

Caitlin Clark dazzled in a Fendi ensemble before the game as she entered the team bus. She was seen wearing a $3200 salmon pink Fendi co-ord. She also carried a $4600 Fendi grey color mini leather bag. Clark and the other Fever players took their bus to their game against the New York Liberty.

The Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty are facing each other for the third time this season. On both occasions, the Liberty defeated the Fever, in two consecutive games.

The first time Clark and the Fever played the Liberty was on May 17 and faced a 36-point defeat. Both teams faced each other again on May 18 and the Liberty again won the game 91-80.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever have been having a tough season so far. In 10 games, the Fever are 2-8 and have the second-worst record. They are only behind Washington Mystics who are yet to win a game in their eight games this season.

The New York Liberty are ranked second in the league with a 6-2 record. They are behind Connecticut Sun who are 8-0 in their 8 games this season. Defending champions Las Vegas Aces are ranked fourth with a 4-2 record.

Caitlin Clark joins Sabrina Ionescu in a rare feat as both face each other for the third time this season

Caitlin Clark has just started writing her own story in the WNBA. After a stellar college career, Clark arrived at the biggest stage of her professional career. While it would be ignorant to say that the transition has been easy for her, the Fever rookie has made her mark as a rookie.

As Clark and the Fever face the Liberty, the rookie will enter the game with a record she shares with her opponent and Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. She became only the second player in WNBA history, alongside Ionescu, to record 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in her first 10 career games.

Ionescu had 168 points, 60 rebounds and 62 assists in her first 10 games, while Clark had 169 points, 54 rebounds and 65 assists. Although Clark has struggled from the field in her rookie year, shooting only 37.6% from the field, she is clearly the best player on her team.

In 10 games so far, Caitlin Clark is leading her team in points, assists as well as steals. She is leading the team with 16.9 points, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals.