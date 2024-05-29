In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard & other stars spotted courtside supporting Caitlin Clark vs Sparks in Indiana

The Caitlin Clark effect is still strong in the WNBA, as the No. 1 overall pick keeps drawing attention in the young season. After playing in front of 19,000 fans at Crypto.com Arena last week, Clark is facing the LA Sparks again tonight, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

A big game deserves a big crowd and this duel between the 2024's No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks has notable stars in the stands Indiana Pacers stars Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin are in the building supporting Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, Pacers players are now trying to unwind while showing support for the next big thing in the WNBA.

Haliburton missed the last two games of the series due to a hamstring injury. Mathurin has been out since January and Nembhard was one of the best players when Hali went down with this injury.

The Fever already beat the Sparks and will try to get the second win of the season against the same opponent and give its fans a reason to smile after the Pacers' term came to an end.

Fans speculate about Caitlin Clark's effect after learning about ticket prices for this game

Caitlin Clark remains one of the biggest stories in the WNBA season. After an X/Twitter account shared the ticket prices for tonight's game, a group of fans claimed the temporary 'fluke' ended and Clark isn't a person of interest anymore.

After seeing who is in attendance for this game and how packed the seats behind Haliburton and his teammates look, it's hard to believe that fans lost interest in Clark.

Videos shown by the Fever on social media show that the public is indeed at the arena, trying to see their new idol beat the Sparks.

Expand Tweet

The start of the season hasn't been candid to the Fever. Thus far, they have won only one game against six losses. They suffered close losses last week, 88-84 against the Sun and 85-83 against the Storms before beating the Sparks 78-73 as visitors.

They came back to reality against the defending champions, LV Aces, losing 99-80 over the weekend. Clark is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in seven games this campaign.

It is a matter of time before we see Caitlin Clark leading his team to championship runs, packing more arenas and who knows, perhaps competing with NBA stars in popularity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback