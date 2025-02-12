IN PICS: Caitlin Clark brings back Kobe 9 'Moonwalker' in Nike's latest shoot

WNBA star Caitlin Clark got nostalgic and brought back a memorable Kobe Bryant shoe that paid tribute to a music legend in 2014. In Nike's "So Win" campaign, Clark wore the “Moonwalker” Kobe 9 Elite Lows. The pair was highlighted in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

According to the IG account that posted it, Sole Retriever, the pair will return to the market in the fall of 2025. They also put the price in the post, with the pair going up to $210. The colorway was made as a tribute to music icon Michael Jackson.

Jackson's well-known moonwalk dancing motion served as inspiration for the hue. Examine the images that users have shared on the social networking site.

The return of the colorway was announced last year. Nike has continued to bring back more memorable versions of Bryant's famed shoe line.

Aside from the Moonwalker, Nike will also release a brand-new Black/Gold version and the legendary “Beethoven” colorway. According to House of Heat, the colorway will also be released in the fall season.

Caitlin Clark to get a player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoe

Caitlin Clark has worn Kobe Bryant's distinctive shoes ever since she became famous. The standout guard has demonstrated her Mamba Mentality while playing for Iowa. Exclusive Kobe sneakers in the Indiana Fever's colors will be given to the current Rookie of the Year this year.

Clark will receive a player-only version of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the Indiana Fever hue, according to All In Live, an Instagram account devoted to providing shoe updates. The IG account updated that the pair will be available later in the year.

However, Nike has not released any official photos, pricing, or a release date regarding the signature pair. Still, fans of the pair and Clark have shared images, highlighting the dark navy color of the Fever.

Before her first season began, the Indiana standout inked an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike. She was promised a trademark shoe as part of her deal with the well-known shoe company. The business hasn't hinted at or mentioned when it will occur, though.

Before signing the endorsement deal with Nike, Clark was already tied to the company. The college sensation had a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the brand during her time at Iowa.

