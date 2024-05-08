In Pictures: WNBA icon Diana Taurasi and Seattle rookie Nika Muhl show UConn love with heartwarming embrace

Diana Taurasi and Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl shared a wholesome moment on Tuesday. Taurasi and Muhl were seen hugging each other as the former UConn stars caught up during the preseason clash between the Storm and the Phoenix Mercury.

Taurasi's Storm notched up a solid 85-59 win with Muhl displaying some of the stellar defense that she has made her name on. After the game, it was all smiles as Taurasi shared a sweet moment with the Croatian superstar.

Here's a look at the postgame embrace between the two stars.

Taurasi was questionable with a toe injury leading up to the game. She eventually ended with a team-high 10 points. Muhl had six points in her preseason debut, which included some locked-in defense on Mercury's Ariel Hearn.

This past season was a landmark year for the Mercury star as she crossed 10,000 career points. At 41, she also became the oldest player in the league to drop 40+ points after her 42-point masterclass against the Atlanta Dream. This season, she will hope that she can guide Phoenix to another title after last winning it in 2014.

Diana Taurasi is set to return for her 20th season in the WNBA

While Muhl is preparing for her first career WNBA campaign, Diana Taurasi is still going strong as she gears up for her 20th season. Last year, as she turned 41, she averaged 16 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Mercury.

The former Husky revealed in a previous interview that she would get text messages asking her to retire. She also added that she has been feeling good despite the toe injury, and is ready for another season.

"I keep getting text messages, 'You're sick in the head and you need to just retire'. They go, 'You're a psycho' And I am. I feel great. I feel great. I love preparing for the season. I love competing. I love the group that we’ve put together. I feel really good."

Diana Taurasi started off her 20th season in the WNBA with the Mercury on Sunday during the team’s first day of training camp. Phoenix boasts a new look this season after adding Washington guard Natasha Cloud and Chicago star forward Kahleah Copper.

The Mercury is also playing under the leadership of Nate Tibbetts who was appointed as the team’s new head coach.