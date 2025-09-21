  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:16 GMT
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever Injury Report: Stephanie White loses key 6-foot-4 star again ahead of semifinal Game 1 against Las Vegas Aces (Sep. 21). (Image Source: Getty)

The semifinal series between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will tip off on Sunday. Ahead of Game 1, the Fever received another disappointing update on 6-foot-4 center Damiris Dantas, who was ruled out of the contest. There is no reprieve for coach Stephanie White, who will once again have to contend with a shorthanded roster.

Dantas suffered a concussion on Sep. 11, just before the playoffs began, and she still hasn’t recovered. The talented center remains in concussion protocol and will miss her fourth consecutive game on Sunday. Ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream, White provided an update on Dantas, stating that the Brazilian is still some distance away from regaining full fitness.

Damiris Dantas isn’t the only Fever player who will sit out Game 1 against the Aces. Caitlin Clark (right groin), Sophie Cunningham (right knee), Chloe Bibby (left knee), Sydney Colson (left knee) and Aari McDonald (right foot) will also remain sidelined as all have been ruled out for the season.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces will be at full strength, with the franchise reporting a clean injury report ahead of Game 1. The Aces’ complete health versus the Fever’s severe injuries is the primary reason Las Vegas enters as the favorite to win Game 1 on their home floor.

During the regular season, the two teams met three times. The Aces won the first matchup, while the Fever claimed the next two games, both on their home court.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces? (Game 1, 2025 WNBA Semifinal)

The Game 1 between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces will take place on Sep. 21, Sunday, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip off is slated for 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Aces game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can live stream the game on Fubo TV app and website (regional restriction may apply).

