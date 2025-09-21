"Why would the league be mad?" - Natalie Esquire calls out Sophie Cunningham over controversial statement on WNBA

Sophie Cunningham made a controversial statement after the Indiana Fever won their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Dream. Speaking on the latest episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, Cunningham accused the league of being unhappy with the Fever's success after Caitlin Clark's team advanced to the semifinals.Cunningham's comments didn’t sit well with NBC Sports’ Natalie Esquire, who candidly called out the injured Fever star. Esquire took issue with the former Phoenix Mercury guard's remarks and questioned her for doubting the league.&quot;Why would the league be mad that they won? The league?&quot; Esquire tweeted.Natalie Esquire @natfluentialLINKWhy would the league be mad that they won? The league?Sophie Cunningham didn’t hesitate to take a dig at the Fever critics who constantly doubted the team’s potential after Caitlin Clark and several other players were ruled out for the season due to injuries. The sharpshooter also affirmed that the naysayers only motivated the team to perform better and helped them prove the odds wrong.&quot;The league is so mad that we won, because we are literally not supposed to be here at all,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;And that just fuels our fire even more.&quot;The Fever entered the first-round series against the Atlanta Dream as underdogs. They defied all odds, and after dropping Game 1, Stephanie White’s team roared back with consecutive wins to advance to the semifinals.Fans react after Natalie Esquire calls out Sophie CunninghamSocial media erupted after Natalie Esquire called out Sophie Cunningham. Indiana Fever fans, in particular, harshly criticized Esquire, making their feelings crystal clear by citing various examples.A fan said: Ken Swift @kenswiftLINKNatalie has an issue with Sophie’s comment and is speaking out about it. Gaslighting us like we haven’t repeatedly heard negativity from players around the league about the Fever. The Aces launched a whole ad campaign around the league being against them, and she was fine withAnother said: Unbiased WNBA @unbiasedwnbaLINKThere are pretty much double standards for the Fever as a team or its individual players when compared to any other team or players. Denying it at this point is just laughable and makes me question one's integrity haha.A fan commented: Doug Lang @WakamowBarLINKIt's a separate sport, throwing shade at the Fever. People don't realize how idiotic it makes them look.Commented another: Ohrosas20 @ohrosas20LINKShe’s an insufferable hater whether it be CC or soph or anyone on the Fever… it burns her up inside that a white girl from Iowa is the needle and the face of the league.Meanwhile, the Fever are once again underdogs heading into their semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces. Given the resilience Indiana has shown throughout the season in the face of adversity, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team once again punched above its weight and defied the odds.