  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Why would the league be mad?" - Natalie Esquire calls out Sophie Cunningham over controversial statement on WNBA

"Why would the league be mad?" - Natalie Esquire calls out Sophie Cunningham over controversial statement on WNBA

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 21, 2025 06:29 GMT
&quot;Why would the league be mad?&quot; - Natalie Esquire calls out Sophie Cunningham over controversial statement on WNBA. (Image Credit: Getty/Natalie Esquire/X)
"Why would the league be mad?" - Natalie Esquire calls out Sophie Cunningham over controversial statement on WNBA. (Image Credit: Getty/Natalie Esquire/X)

Sophie Cunningham made a controversial statement after the Indiana Fever won their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Dream. Speaking on the latest episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham accused the league of being unhappy with the Fever's success after Caitlin Clark's team advanced to the semifinals.

Ad

Cunningham's comments didn’t sit well with NBC Sports’ Natalie Esquire, who candidly called out the injured Fever star. Esquire took issue with the former Phoenix Mercury guard's remarks and questioned her for doubting the league.

"Why would the league be mad that they won? The league?" Esquire tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sophie Cunningham didn’t hesitate to take a dig at the Fever critics who constantly doubted the team’s potential after Caitlin Clark and several other players were ruled out for the season due to injuries. The sharpshooter also affirmed that the naysayers only motivated the team to perform better and helped them prove the odds wrong.

"The league is so mad that we won, because we are literally not supposed to be here at all," Cunningham said. "And that just fuels our fire even more."
Ad
Ad

The Fever entered the first-round series against the Atlanta Dream as underdogs. They defied all odds, and after dropping Game 1, Stephanie White’s team roared back with consecutive wins to advance to the semifinals.

Fans react after Natalie Esquire calls out Sophie Cunningham

Social media erupted after Natalie Esquire called out Sophie Cunningham. Indiana Fever fans, in particular, harshly criticized Esquire, making their feelings crystal clear by citing various examples.

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Commented another:

Meanwhile, the Fever are once again underdogs heading into their semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces. Given the resilience Indiana has shown throughout the season in the face of adversity, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team once again punched above its weight and defied the odds.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications