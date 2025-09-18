  • home icon
  • Indiana Fever Injury Report: Stephanie White rules out $100,000 star ahead must-win Game 3 against Atlanta Dream (Sep. 18)

Indiana Fever Injury Report: Stephanie White rules out $100,000 star ahead must-win Game 3 against Atlanta Dream (Sep. 18)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 11:00 GMT
Indiana Fever Injury Report: Stephanie White rules out $100,000 Damiris Dantas ahead must-win Game 3 against Atlanta Dream (Sep. 18).

The Indiana Fever will lock horns against the Atlanta Dream in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday. Ahead of the high-stakes matchup, head coach Stephanie White provided an important update on Damiris Dantas, who is set to earn an annual salary of $100,000 this season.

Dantas missed the first two games of the opening-round series due to a concussion. On Wednesday, White confirmed that the Brazilian center will remain sidelined for Game 3 as she has yet to fully recover.

Speaking to reporters, White struck an optimistic tone, noting that Dantas is making progress in the concussion protocol. However, she emphasized that the talented center is still some distance away from returning to action.

With Damiris Dantas sidelined, Brianna Turner has stepped up in a major way for the Indiana Fever. Needing size and physicality in the frontcourt to counter the Atlanta Dream’s post players, Turner delivered in Game 2 with game-changing plays that helped seal the win.

Heading into Game 3, Turner’s role will be just as crucial. Tasked with anchoring the Fever off the bench, she has already proven that when given the opportunity and extended minutes, she can make a significant impact on both ends of the floor. The former Chicago Sky forward played outstanding defence in the previous game and finished with the best defensive rating among all players.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Game 3?

The Game 3 between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will take place on Thursday, Sep. 18, at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park Atlanta in Georgia. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Dream game will be broadcast live on ESPN while live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Edited by Atishay Jain
