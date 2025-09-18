Brianna Turner signed with the Indiana Fever in the offseason to play alongside generational talent Caitlin Clark. Since inking a one-year, $85,000 deal, Turner has had a love-hate relationship with Fever fans. However, she seemed to win over several supporters with her heroics in the Game 2 win over the Atlanta Dream.Turner isn’t typically known for being vocal, but after proving her worth on the court with a decisive performance in Game 2, she appeared to have found her confidence. Usually quiet and reserved, Turner took a more talkative stance on Wednesday and made a heartfelt request to fans as she and her teammate boarded the flight to Atlanta for Thursday’s Game 3.&quot;I don't know what your plans are Thursday night, but you need to tune in, in person, on TV, on radio whatever it is, tune in. Cheer on the Fever. It's time,&quot; Turner said in a video shared across Indiana Fever's social media platforms.Indiana Fever fans took note of Turner’s heartfelt message and showered her with love and praise. Many supporters also focused on the confidence she displayed ahead of the win-or-go-home Game 3 against the Dream.&quot;She hated Chicago Sky,&quot; a fan said while namedropping Turner's former team.Kendo. @Kendostart3LINKBri Turner understood this fan shit more than anybody that we signed. We Babied Dewanna Bonner all season and criticize the hell out of Bri. She didn't complain or make excuses,she was patient and when the time came,she turned that shit around and made us all a believer..Jennieverse²² @jennieverse_22LINKShe hated Chicago skyAnother fan commented:Kendo. @Kendostart3LINKA true definition of resilience. Can't lie though,I wanted her gone 😂🤣 now I can't even imagine that.A fan said:ericaf455 @ericaf455LINKI’ve never seen Bri Turner so talkative and I love it!Said another:🏀Annika🇸🇪 🇺🇦 🇨🇦(🇺🇸)🌊 @PhlobLINKI have no words to describe how happy I am that she's getting the attention she's always deserved.A fan wrote:Joyceli24 @joyceli2425LINKWhat a classy person Bri Turner is. Hope she develops more confidence in her shots but she certainly can defend. Plays selflessly.Brianna Turner put on a defensive masterclass in Game 2The Indiana Fever would have struggled to win Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream without Brianna Turner’s defensive masterclass. The former Chicago Sky forward posted the best defensive rating (+5.9) in the game and leads all players in defensive WAR through the first two playoff games this season.Earlier in the year, coach Stephanie White called Turner a “consummate pro,” and on Tuesday, the forward proved exactly why. Despite facing harsh criticism from Fever fans throughout the season, Turner made no excuses and remained patient. When the moment came, she answered her critics with a solid performance on the court.In Game 2, Turner recorded four points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 20 minutes. She shot 1 of 2 from the floor and made both her free throws.