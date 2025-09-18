  • home icon
  "She hated Chicago Sky": Caitlin Clark's $85K teammate wins over Indiana Fever fans with heartfelt request before decisive Game 3

"She hated Chicago Sky": Caitlin Clark's $85K teammate wins over Indiana Fever fans with heartfelt request before decisive Game 3

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 05:00 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
"She hated Chicago Sky": Caitlin Clark's $85K teammate Brianna Turner wins over Indiana Fever fans with heartfelt request before decisive Game 3. (Image Source: Getty)

Brianna Turner signed with the Indiana Fever in the offseason to play alongside generational talent Caitlin Clark. Since inking a one-year, $85,000 deal, Turner has had a love-hate relationship with Fever fans. However, she seemed to win over several supporters with her heroics in the Game 2 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Turner isn’t typically known for being vocal, but after proving her worth on the court with a decisive performance in Game 2, she appeared to have found her confidence. Usually quiet and reserved, Turner took a more talkative stance on Wednesday and made a heartfelt request to fans as she and her teammate boarded the flight to Atlanta for Thursday’s Game 3.

"I don't know what your plans are Thursday night, but you need to tune in, in person, on TV, on radio whatever it is, tune in. Cheer on the Fever. It's time," Turner said in a video shared across Indiana Fever's social media platforms.
Trending
Indiana Fever fans took note of Turner’s heartfelt message and showered her with love and praise. Many supporters also focused on the confidence she displayed ahead of the win-or-go-home Game 3 against the Dream.

"She hated Chicago Sky," a fan said while namedropping Turner's former team.
Another fan commented:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Brianna Turner put on a defensive masterclass in Game 2

The Indiana Fever would have struggled to win Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream without Brianna Turner’s defensive masterclass. The former Chicago Sky forward posted the best defensive rating (+5.9) in the game and leads all players in defensive WAR through the first two playoff games this season.

Earlier in the year, coach Stephanie White called Turner a “consummate pro,” and on Tuesday, the forward proved exactly why. Despite facing harsh criticism from Fever fans throughout the season, Turner made no excuses and remained patient. When the moment came, she answered her critics with a solid performance on the court.

In Game 2, Turner recorded four points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 20 minutes. She shot 1 of 2 from the floor and made both her free throws.

Edited by Atishay Jain
