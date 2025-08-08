Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 08, 2025 02:54 GMT
Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 7. (Photo: IMAGN)
There were only three games on the WNBA schedule for Thursday, including the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury matchup at the Footprint Center. The Fever entered the game coming off a loss to the LA Sparks, while the Mercury were on a two-game winning streak.

Coach Stephanie White had to deal with Caitlin Clark's absence for the ninth consecutive contest. White's starting five featured Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. Clark has no timetable for a return, but the Fever were 5-3 in the last eight games she missed.

Meanwhile, coach Nate Thibbetts stuck with his usual starting lineup when everyone is healthy. It consists of Monique Akoa Makani, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score

Fever

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Natasha Howard7101011113-51-10-0-6
Aliyah Boston0631022180-50-00-0-9
Kelsey Mitchell8102010183-101-21-3-13
Sophie Cunningham12120011154-53-41-1-3
Aari McDonald2120113151-30-20-0-13
Damiris Dantas210000041-10-00-0-3
Chloe Bibby000000010-00-00-0-2
Makayla Timpson520001072-30-01-2-4
Sydney Colson010000010-00-00-0-1
Lexie Hull0100011100-30-30-0-1
Brianna TurnerDNP
Caitlin ClarkDNP
Mercury

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alyssa Thomas10632011165-70-00-014
Natasha Mack0100001110-00-00-03
Satou Sabally10621021134-62-40-07
Kahleah Copper8200010154-90-10-07
Monique Akoa Makani5230012141-61-32-210
DeWanna Bonner9310000113-91-42-20
Kathryn Westbeld011000080-00-00-09
Sami Whitcomb5311010112-41-20-05
Kalani BrownDNP
Kitija LaksaDNP
Lexi HeldDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
