Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score - Aug. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

There were only three games on the WNBA schedule for Thursday, including the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury matchup at the Footprint Center. The Fever entered the game coming off a loss to the LA Sparks, while the Mercury were on a two-game winning streak.

Coach Stephanie White had to deal with Caitlin Clark's absence for the ninth consecutive contest. White's starting five featured Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. Clark has no timetable for a return, but the Fever were 5-3 in the last eight games she missed.

Meanwhile, coach Nate Thibbetts stuck with his usual starting lineup when everyone is healthy. It consists of Monique Akoa Makani, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score

Fever

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Natasha Howard 7 1 0 1 0 1 1 11 3-5 1-1 0-0 -6 Aliyah Boston 0 6 3 1 0 2 2 18 0-5 0-0 0-0 -9 Kelsey Mitchell 8 1 0 2 0 1 0 18 3-10 1-2 1-3 -13 Sophie Cunningham 12 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 4-5 3-4 1-1 -3 Aari McDonald 2 1 2 0 1 1 3 15 1-3 0-2 0-0 -13 Damiris Dantas 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 -3 Chloe Bibby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Makayla Timpson 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 7 2-3 0-0 1-2 -4 Sydney Colson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Lexie Hull 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 0-3 0-3 0-0 -1 Brianna Turner DNP Caitlin Clark DNP

Mercury

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alyssa Thomas 10 6 3 2 0 1 1 16 5-7 0-0 0-0 14 Natasha Mack 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Satou Sabally 10 6 2 1 0 2 1 13 4-6 2-4 0-0 7 Kahleah Copper 8 2 0 0 0 1 0 15 4-9 0-1 0-0 7 Monique Akoa Makani 5 2 3 0 0 1 2 14 1-6 1-3 2-2 10 DeWanna Bonner 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3-9 1-4 2-2 0 Kathryn Westbeld 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 9 Sami Whitcomb 5 3 1 1 0 1 0 11 2-4 1-2 0-0 5 Kalani Brown DNP Kitija Laksa DNP Lexi Held DNP

Note: These are the stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

