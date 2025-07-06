"Individual awards are team awards" - Angel Reese reflects on 2nd All-Star nod as Chicago Sky teammates erupt in celebration at practice

Angel Reese earned her second consecutive All-Star nomination on Sunday as the WNBA announced the list of reserves for the All-Star Game later this month. A wholesome video of the Chicago Sky players celebrating Reese's selection made rounds on social media, and Reese had a classy reaction to the video.

"Chicago State of Mind Sports" posted a video of the Sky team huddled around their coach before he made the announcement. When Tyler Marsh broke the news, the Sky erupted in excitement for their star player.

Reacting to the video, Angel Reese made sure to give her teammates their flowers.

"Individual awards are team awards! Wouldn’t be able to do this without them! 🙏🏽🥺," she wrote in the post.

Reese had also thanked her teammates after the cheering had settled down. In a separate video posted by the Sky team, the All-Star player was heard conveying the same message to her teammates.

"I'm very thankful for you guys," Reese said. "I don't think individual awards happen without the team so I appreciate you guys for standing with me, sticking by me publicly and privately through the whole season so thank you guys, I love you guys."

The Chicago Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx in their next game on Sunday. Reese had a stellar game against the LA Sparks in her previous outing, scoring a season-high 24 points along with 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

Angel Reese's stats through her sophomore season

Angel Reese's sophomore season didn't have the best start. After working on her game with veteran players and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie at Unrivaled, there were hopes that Reese would be headed for a stellar season.

However, through the first five games, the Sky star averaged 9.2 points on just 27.08% shooting from the field. Amidst her team's struggles, Reese's inefficiency also became highlighted. Despite criticism on social media, Reese continued to focus on her game and quickly found her momentum.

This season, Reese has played in all of the Sky's games and leads her team in multiple categories, including assists, previously held by Courtney Vandersloot before going down with an ACL tear. In 16 outings, Reese has averaged 12.4 points, a league-high 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She also improved her field goal efficiency to 40.6%.

However, the Chicago Sky continue to struggle this season. They have played the least number of games so far and are only ahead of the Connecticut Sun in win-loss record. They are the 12th seed with a dismal 5-11 record.

