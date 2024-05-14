Is Brittney Griner playing tonight against the Las Vegas Aces? Latest on 9-time WNBA All-Star's status for season opener (May 14)

Brittney Griner is set to miss the Phoenix Mercury's season opener against back-to-back defending champions Las Vegas Aces. She has been diagnosed with a fractured toe in her left foot and is expected to miss some time. There's no timetable for her return.

Griner had a successful season last year after missing the entire 2022 campaign after being detained in Russia. She averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31 games. She shot 56.2% from the field and 77.2% from the free throw line.

The Mercury are coming off their worst season since 2012, winning just nine games and missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They decided against a full-time rebuild by acquiring Kahleah Cooper and Becca Allen via trade and signing Natasha Cloud in free agency.

What happened to Brittney Griner?

According to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports, Brittney Griner possibly suffered the toe injury in between the Phoenix Mercury's preseason games against the Seattle Storm and LA Sparks, respectively. She played 15 minutes versus Seattle but missed the game against the Sparks.

Griner was listed as out with a toe injury for the Sparks game but has not been diagnosed properly. The Mercury announced her injury a couple of days before the start of the regular season.

With Griner out indefinitely, Morgan Bertsch will likely replace her in the starting lineup. Natasha Mack, Liz Dixon and Mikiah Herber Harrigan are also potential options.

Phoenix Mercury injury report

Apart from Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury have one more player on their injury report for Tuesday's season opener.

Morgan Bertsch has been listed as probable due to her status for international clearance. Bertsch played for the Chicago Sky and Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in Belgium last season.

The Mercury have plenty of options if Bertsch won't get cleared before tip-off. Natasha Mack and Mikiah Herber Harrigan are great options, Liz Dixon was signed for depth. Coach Nate Tibbetts will have his hands full considering they are against the Las Vegas Aces.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Las Vegas vs. Phoenix Mercury game is on Tuesday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. It starts at 10 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It's also available via streaming platforms such as ESPN+ and Disney+.

Phoenix enters the game as the underdogs against the back-to-back WNBA champions. The Aces also have a raucous crowd at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, which will be anticipating the awarding of the championship rings and raising of their second banner.