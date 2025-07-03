Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Aces? Stephanie White provides latest injury update on Fever superstar (July 3)

The Indiana Fever received yet another setback regarding Caitlin Clark ahead of their regular season clash against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. The star guard has officially been ruled out due to a lingering left groin injury, marking her fourth consecutive absence.

Speaking on Wednesday, coach Stephanie White provided an update, revealing that Clark is growing increasingly eager to return but emphasized that her comeback will only happen once she’s fully cleared by the medical team. White reiterated that the former Iowa standout will only suit up when she’s completely recovered.

"She wants to play, and she’s working to play," White said. "I think after, you know, a few days, it’s like, okay, we’ve got a little bit of time. Thinking what, five games before All-Star break, we’ve got a little bit of time. So, let’s just ease her mind, even though she’s antsy, and let’s do this the right way and make sure that we’re ready to go and 100% when she comes back."

Caitlin Clark also missed the Indiana Fever’s Commissioner's Cup Final victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. However, during the jubilant locker room celebrations, she made a powerful remark that reflected her belief in the team’s potential for even greater success this season.

Despite the Fever currently sitting seventh in the standings with an 8-8 record, Clark remains optimistic. She expressed confidence that the team is on the verge of hitting their stride and expects them to climb the rankings with a strong run of form.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces?

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game will take place on Thursday, July 3, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Aces game will be telecast live on WTHR Channel 13 and Vegas 34. Live streaming will be available on Prime Video and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

