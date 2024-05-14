Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against the Connecticut Sun? Latest on Indiana Fever star's status for season opener (May 14)

Caitlin Clark is expected to suit up tonight and make her official WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever. She was the first overall pick in last month's draft and is quite possibly one of the most hype prospects in league history. She already showed off what she can do in the preseason, but the regular season is a different proposition.

Clark had 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals on her preseason debut for the Fever against the Dallas Wings. She went 6-for-15 from the field and had six turnovers in the 79-76 loss. She missed the game-tying shot from beyond the arc at the buzzer, though.

The Iowa product put up 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Fever's 83-80 win over the Atlanta Dream in their second preseason game. She was 4-for-12 from the floor and had five turnovers. She needs to increase her efficiency and lower her turnovers to be more successful in the league.

What happened to Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark got hit in the face during a play in their preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. However, she shook it off and didn't suffer any injury. She has been very durable during her career in Iowa and is expected to light up the WNBA in her rookie season.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever have two players on their injury report for the game versus the Connecticut Sun. Kelsey Mitchell has been listed as doubtful due to a sprained ankle. She will likely miss the game and be a game-time decision in their second game of the season.

Meanwhile, Damiris Dantas is listed as out because she has been temporarily suspended by the Fever. She's recovering from a knee injury but still made the final 13-woman roster. WNBA allows teams to suspend a player's contract due to injury or commitment with their overseas team.

Caitlin Clark comments on her upcoming WNBA debut

Caitlin Clark is ready for her WNBA debut and is excited to play for the Indiana Fever on the road against the Connecticut Sun. She wants to enjoy her first game since it will only happen once in her career. She also would love to get the win and set the tone for the campaign.

"This is what you’ve worked for and dreamed of. Now you get to put your jersey on for the first real time and go out there and play. We get to play on the biggest stage, there's gonna be a lot of people there, it’s gonna be loud, but you only play your first WNBA game once.

"I think I just want to enjoy it. It's gonna be competitive, they're really good, so you've got to prep the right way, too. More than anything, we're ready for the challenge," Clark said. [H/T Washington Post]