WATCH: Satou Sabally and Dallas Wings throwing out T-shirts at Mavericks' Game 4 vs Thunder

Satou Sabally and the rest of the Dallas Wings were at the American Airlines Center for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Dallas Mavericks were trying to take a commanding series lead over the OKC Thunder, but blew a 14-point second-half lead.

In the video below, the 11-woman roster of the Wings was present in Game 4 to show support for the Mavericks. They were also there to promote their upcoming season opener at the College Park Center in Arlington against the visiting Chicago Sky.

Sabally led the way for the Wings during an intermission, helping the Mavs throwout T-shirts fans in the stand. She was joined by her teammates Kalani Brown, Jaelyn Brown, Natasha Howard, Lou Lopez Senechal, Teaira McCowan, Arike Ogunbowale, Jacy Sheldon, Maddy Siegrist, Stephanie Soares and Sevgi Uzun.

2024 Dallas Wings season preview

The Dallas Wings are coming off their first winning season since coming to Texas from Tulsa with a record of 22-18. The Wings finished as the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and defeated the Atlanta Dream in the first round. They were eliminated in the semifinals by the eventual WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

Dallas' offseason was pretty successful because the majority of their roster remained intact. They also added guard Jacy Sheldon with the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, as well as free agent Jaelyn Brown, who shined in the Wings' preseason.

Sheldon is a standout point guard from Ohio State, averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists per game last season. On the other hand, Brown went undrafted in 2020 before taking her talents overseas to hone her skills in Sweden, Hungary and Turkey.

The Wings only had one preseason game and it was against the Indiana Fever. They got the first taste of the Caitlin Clark hype and it turned out to be real. But they still managed to pull off a 79-76 win led by Brown's 21-point performance and Arike Ogunbowale's game-winner plus 19 points.

Dallas Wings schedule

The Dallas Wings are set to open the season on Wednesday at the College Park Center in Arlington. The Wings will welcome Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in a highly-anticipated matchup. The two teams will battle it again in Dallas three days later before going on a five-game road trip.

The Wings are set to visit Atlanta on May 21, Phoenix on May 25, Los Angeles on May 26, Connecticut on May 31 and Minnesota on June 1. They are back in Dallas on June 5 as they welcome the back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

The team's schedule for the rest of June will be six games on the road and four games at home. July won't be very hectic and there will be a stop in play due to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The regular season will resume on Aug. 16 and it's expected to end in mid-September.