Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Fever superstar's availability after All-Star break (July 22)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 22, 2025 11:00 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Fever superstar's availability after All-Star break (July 22). (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark will not take the floor for the Indiana Fever in their regular season matchup against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. As the team returns from the All-Star break, Clark remains sidelined with a right groin injury and no timetable has been set for her return.

Coach Stephanie White confirmed on Monday that there are no new updates regarding Clark’s status. She noted that the former Iowa star is scheduled to meet with doctors on both Monday and Tuesday. Despite the injury, Clark has traveled with the team to New York and will be present on the sidelines during the game.

Her teammate Kelsey Mitchell recently spoke about Clark’s ongoing injury struggles this season. Mitchell emphasized that the team is making every effort to keep Clark engaged, helping her stay mentally focused and not overwhelmed during what is arguably the toughest stretch of her young career.

"We partied yesterday… it’s good to see her smile… she’s been through a lot… and it’s important for us to make sure that she still feels felt, heard, and seen… we as teammates want to make sure that she feels connected to us all weekend… Shout out to you, C, for just being a good person, being here, being present… being a great captain," Mitchell said during the All-Star weekend.
The Indiana Fever have played 23 games this season and hold a solid 12-11 record, an impressive feat given that Caitlin Clark has missed 10 of those matchups. Both her teammates and WNBA fans are eagerly hoping for her swift return to the court.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

The Indiana Fever are set to take on the New York Liberty on Tuesday, July 22, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The action is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the game live on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. For those preferring to stream, Fubo will also offer the matchup, though regional blackouts may apply.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
