  • Is Damiris Dantas playing in Game 2 against Las Vegas Aces? Latest on Indiana Fever's backup center's status (Sep. 23)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:16 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Damiris Dantas will remain sidelined for the Indiana Fever's Game 2 against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. The Brazilian center missed the opening game of the semifinals, as well as all three first-round games, due to being in concussion protocol. She will now miss her fifth consecutive contest, leaving Indiana shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Coach Stephanie White provided an update on Dantas before the semifinals tipped off and it was far from reassuring. Based on White’s comments, the Fever are preparing to compete without the talented center for multiple games as she is not expected to make her comeback anytime soon.

"She's just not progressing as quickly as we hoped," White said, as quoted by Indiana reporter Chloe Peterson. "We really didn’t want to put anything at risk with travel."
Damiris Dantas sustained the injury during a practice session just before the playoffs. So far in the postseason, the Indiana Fever haven’t necessarily missed the Brazilian’s presence, largely due to the way Brianna Turner has stepped up and provided a huge lift off the bench.

Still, Indiana would want Dantas to return at some point during the semifinals as her presence would help bolster the team’s depth, something that has been severely impacted by injuries. Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby are all sidelined for the remainder of the season.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Game 2? (Sep. 23, 2025 WNBA Semifinals)

The Game 2 between the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces will take place on Tuesday, Sep. 23, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. Tip off is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Aces game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game will be available for live streaming on the Fubo TV app and website, though regional restrictions may apply.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

