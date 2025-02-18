Is Lexie Hull playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Rose BC star's status for Unrivaled (Feb. 18)

Lexie Hull is set to take the court for Rose Basketball Club in their Unrivaled matchup against Vinyl Basketball Club on Tuesday. The Indiana Fever star has been a crucial contributor for her team, providing valuable production off the bench throughout the competition.

Hull’s energy and defensive hustle have given Rose BC a significant boost, making her a key asset in their rotation. Additionally, she appears to have developed strong on-court chemistry with Angel Reese. The two were even seen participating in a 3-point challenge during Rose BC’s practice session on Monday.

Having played in all seven games so far, Hull is averaging 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, continuing to make a steady impact for her team.

Lexie Hull vs. Vinyl BC

Lexie Hull took the court against Vinyl Basketball Club on Jan. 17, coming off the bench to provide valuable minutes for Rose Basketball Club. However, her efforts weren’t enough to secure a win, as Rose BC fell short in a 79-73 defeat.

In six minutes of action, Hull contributed three points, one rebound and one assist. She made the most of her limited opportunities, shooting 1 of 2 from the field, including a perfect 1 of 1 from beyond the arc.

How to watch Lexie Hull in action during Rose BC's game against Vinyl BC?

Basketball fans can catch the highly anticipated showdown between Vinyl BC and Rose BC live on TNT and truTV. For those looking to stream the action, the game will be available on Max, TSN+, and YouTube Live.

Set to take place at Wayfair Arena in Miami, this Unrivaled matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

