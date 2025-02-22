"It was very humbling": 6'4" Cameron Brink opens up on her high school experiences dating shorter 'kings'

Cameron Brink is 6-foot-4, and her fiance, Ben Felter, is two inches taller than her. However, the LA Sparks star has never been selective about the height of her partners in the past. On "Straight To Cam," Brink revealed that she had dated shorter men.

While talking about her hilarious interaction with "short king" Kevin Hart in Las Vegas, the WNBA star told her co-host Sydel Curry-Lee that she never had reservations about dating a guy shorter than her because of how her mother's stories influenced her.

"I have dated a short king," Brink said (Timestamp: 20:16). "It was fine. It was in high school, like literally a century ago and my mom would always tell me stories about she dated shorter guys. So, it was never like weird to me. ... I also feel like it's hard to find someone that's over 6-feet tall."

When Curry-Lee remarked that she wouldn't even put her bar that high, Brink said the reality was humbling.

"Yeah, and I learned a lot. It was a very humbling," Brink added (Timestamp: 20:38).

Hart and Peter Dinklage have made their names in Hollywood despite not possessing the natural height that conventionally fills the modern cinema screens. However, it would be pushing to say that the romantic life is easy for shorter men in the normal populace.

No matter how many articles "The Guardian" writes praising short men, changing the dominant perspective and preferences is hard. Later in the conversation, she said she felt terrible for short men who don't have personalities like famous short celebrities.

"I don't want to say this coz I think like it's actually mean like genuinely mean, but men have enough to say about our bodies and everything," Brink said (Timestamp: 21:16). "I will say like I genuinely do feel bad for men that are like short... I am talking about guys that are short and don't have personality."

Cameron Brink recalls her hilarious interaction with "short king" Kevin Hart

During the NBA All-Star Game, Kevin Hart posed for photos with several WNBA stars. Almost all stars like Dijonai Carrington and Rickea Jackson hilariously poked fun at the comedian for his height. Hart later got back at them by cropping their faces out of the picture he posted on his social media.

Recalling her interaction with Hart, Cameron Brink said that when she met Hart in Las Vegas, he told her he didn't care about his short height and didn't feel bad about it.

"I don’t care, I own it! I own it. You don’t make me feel bad about myself," Brink revealed that Hart told her (Timestamp: 18:49).

Hart is a master of roasting others. One of the areas, however, where Hart has been roasted has been his height. But the famous comedian has developed a thick skin about the topic over time.

