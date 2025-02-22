Cameron Brink's mom, Lindsay Lohan & others react to Ayesha Curry's Cabo getaway dump with Steph Curry

Love seems very simple and easy when it comes to Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry. They have been in love for 16 years and over a decade of marriage and four children later, nothing has changed between love birds, except they seem more in love each year.

The latest Cabo getaway photo dump of the wife of the Golden State Warriors is a testament that their relationship is as fun as it could get, while romance remained intact.

From imitating a ramp walk in the middle of the street in her swimsuit and knee-length boots to romantic date night and dancing at a golf course, the photo dump was entirely wholesome.

"Cabo dump," Ayesha Curry wrote in the caption while tagging Steph Curry as the photographer.

The post received a lot of love from some of the known faces in the comment section.

Cameron Brink's mother Michelle Brink reacted to Curry's photo dump from Cabo. She showered love on Steph Curry's wife's amazing pictures, while also complimenting Ayesha's boots.

"The boots 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Hollywood actress Lindsy Lohan, one of Ayesha Curry's close friends, also commented on the post. She posted a series of heart emojis in the comment section.

Alluding to Ayesha being a mother of four, celebrity makeup artist Ashley Rose gave an ultimate compliment to the wife of the Warriors star.

"Maybe I should have a 4th baby! Can I look like this 🔥🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

Ayesha Curry makes her priorities clear about husband Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry met in 2003 when they were still kids. Five years later, when Ayesha told Steph that she loved him [although Curry not saying it back made her cry], her priority has always remained the same; her relationship with her husband.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry welcomed their fourth child in May last year. When People asked her how she maintains being a mother of four children and everything else in life, Ayesha had a simple answer. She said that their relationship with each other comes first and then comes their identity as parents.

The idea behind Ayesha's logic was simple. For her happy parents have an easier time raising children.

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first," Ayesha said. "Then we're parents," Ayesha explains. "And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first."

The couple have been married since 2011 and since then have built a big and beautiful family around them. Their four children are Riley (12), Ryan (9), Canon (6), and son Caius, who they welcomed in May 2024.

