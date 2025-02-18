Ayesha Curry shares adorable message to Steph Curry's monumental weekend achievements: "Proud of my baby"

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, has a lot to be proud of when it comes to her husband's achievements, to the extent that she would even forget several if she hadn't listed them down. With the list already too big to scale, the Golden State Warriors star added another milestone to his stellar career.

Ad

The four-time NBA champion represented Shaquille O'Neal's OGs team at the NBA All-Star Game. The team won the All-Star tournament, and the Warriors star won the second All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP trophy.

With the Bay Area hosting the All-Star Weekend this season, the event was a big success. Beaming with pride, Ayesha Curry posted a picture of the couple attending the Genteleman's Cut party in San Fransisco with an adorable message.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So proud of my baby. What a weekend @stephencurry30," Ayesha wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

The NBA witnessed a different format for the All-Star Game this season, with four teams competing for the prize money and the title. Shaq's team went against Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Candace Parker's Rising Stars.

Ad

The Warriors star's deep game was fully displayed during the game. In two matches, Steph Curry scored 20 points and made six 3-point shots, including one from the half-court.

Steph Curry drops a wholesome Valentine's Day message for wife Ayesha Curry

It has been a little over two decades since Ayesha Curry met her future husband, Steph Curry, and well over a decade since they married. The Currys have built a big family around them with four beautiful children, and their love has grown even stronger.

Ad

The 2025 Valentine's Day was their 14th together as husband and wife, and Steph's Instagram post to celebrate their love could not have gotten any better. The Warriors star didn't post any fancy pictures of the couple, but two photos from when they started dating in 2008.

It was the post's caption that made the post as wholesome as it could get.

"Couple of kids trying to figure out life together. Wouldn’t change a thing my Woman! Happy love day Ayesha Curry," Curry wrote.

Ad

Ad

Ayesha Curry commented on the post with a message:

"The plug to my peace," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@stephencurry30]

The couple got married on July 30, 2011, after three years of dating. According to People, there were approximately 400 people in attendance at Ballantyne Resort in North Carolina.

While Steph Curry continues his exploits on the court, Ayesha has remained by his side. Ayesha has also made her mark in the food and decor businesses, and the Warriors star has supported her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.