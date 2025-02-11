Steph Curry's millionaire wife Ayesha Curry expresses feelings with 3-word ahead of major business announcement

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to share her feelings on Monday. The millionaire expressed her excitement ahead of a major business announcement as she replied to a post about her product in 3-words.

The TV personality and cook launched her own company 'Sweet July' in 2020 and was seen reacting to the brand's post about their latest product. Revealing that the release of the item is set for this week, the account captioned the post with a short message:

"New Sweet July Skin dropping this week 🩵 Sign up for exclusive access at sweetjulyskin.com."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ayesha's brand has grown exponentially since it was established. It provides products such as lifestyle magazines, beauty product lines and it has a brick-and-mortar store located in Oakland, California. Curry expressed her excitement about the brand's latest launch on Monday, commenting on the post made by 'Sweet July':

"I'm soooooooooo excited!" she wrote expressing her excitement in under three words.

The mother of four has established herself as an entrepreneur in the past few years, with her net worth estimated at $50 million according to celebritynetworth.com.

The television personality has earned good money from her acting career but found even more success from her cooking books and shows. Curry also owns a wine company alongside her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee, and has her makeup brand which rakes in millions of dollars in profits annually.

Ayesha Curry shares snippets of her "boys" in her latest Instagram post

Actress and TV personality Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to share images of her "boys" as she gave a sneak peek into her family life. The post featured her two sons, Canon and Caius, while Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in the post as well.

Sharing a collection of images and videos on Instagram, the 35-year-old captioned the post with a short message:

"Lately w my boys 🥹," she wrote.

The first of six slides features an image of Ayesha with her youngest son, Caius, born on May 11, 2024, in a baby carrier on her shoulders. The second image is a selfie of Ayesha and Steph. The remaining shots show their eldest son, Canon, trying to flip a bottle and swing a golf stick.

Ayesha and Steph have four children in total: Riley, the eldest, followed by Ryan, Cannon and Caius.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.