"Business talk is foreplay for us": Ayesha Curry reveals how Steph Curry supports her through imposter syndrome and work moves

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry talked about the support her husband provides her in tackling her imposter syndrome. The famous Bay Area couple is one of the most famous pairs in the NBA.

Ayesha spoke with PEOPLE during her Sweet July pop-up event in San Francisco on Monday. In her conversation with the magazine, Ayesha revealed the support her husband provides her in her business venture.

"Any move that's going to be made starts in our little internal, two-person circle," Ayesha told PEOPLE. "It's so embarrassing...I feel like business talk is foreplay for us. Like, 'So, what's going on in your world? What's going on in yours?' I love it. We literally bounce off of each other."

Later on, Steph Curry's better half discussed her husband's role in dealing with her imposter syndrome.

"I have terrible imposter syndrome, and he is always there to encourage me, remind me, uplift me, me, and be like, 'Hey, what do you need today?' So, from that perspective, he's always there and kind of my sounding board."

Steph Curry and Ayesha have been together in marriage for more than a decade. They tied the knot in 2011 and share four children. They welcomed the newest member of the family, Caius Chai, their fourth child, and youngest son, in May 2024.

Ayesha Curry opens up on how Steph Curry lets her do facials on him using her skincare products

Ayesha Curry is among the most popular basketball wives in the NBA community. She is primarily an entrepreneur but has also explored careers in acting and the culinary world.

Her latest business venture is the skincare line of her "Sweet July" brand. In her talk with PEOPLE, the Warriors star's wife revealed that her husband is one of the first ones to experience her brand's skincare products.

"He's always willing to try all of the products," Ayesha told PEOPLE. "But I'll be honest, he's not like, a face-washing kind of guy, but he will let me give him a facial, so that's all that matters."

Ayesha Curry also mentioned that she got the idea for her skincare brand from her family roots. The Warriors star's family has roots in Jamaica, which is one of the world's biggest exporters of blue mountain coffee. Ayesha wanted to highlight that fact with her new skincare line.

She told the magazine that her brand, "Sweet July," is inspired from the small joys in life that keep people going.

