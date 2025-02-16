Steph Curry calls for one major change in the NBA as he makes his feelings known: "Would want to see the refs grading system"

This weekend, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played host for NBA All-Star festivities. Ahead of the newly formatted game Sunday night, the two-time MVP gave his take on one change he'd like to see in the NBA.

Before the fun of All-Star Saturday night begins, the All-Star teams hold a public practice and then have media availability. One common question the players are often asked is rules they'd like to be added or taken away in the future.

When asked about tweaking the NBA product, Steph Curry focused on the officials. He'd like to see a grading system for referees that fans and players can analyze.

"I would probably want to see the refs grading system," Curry said. "Like let that be more public."

"It'd be interesting from a fan/player perspective to know why a ref is a great ref and how they kind of rate their system a little bit."

After another shootout with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu was scrapped, the All-Star Game itself is the only thing Curry is appearing in. Following a draft by the hosts of "Inside The NBA," the Warriors' star finds himself on Shaquille O'Neal's squad. Other notable members of his team include LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Steph Curry left in awe at Slam Dunk Contest performance

While Steph Curry didn't partake in any events on Saturday night, he was still one of the many stars in attendance courtside. He, like most people in the arena, was left in awe by what they saw during the Slam Dunk Contest.

Over the past few years, the Slam Dunk Contest has lost its luster among NBA fans and analysts. That said, one player is almost single-handedly making the event popular again. The craziest part of the whole thing is that it's a two-way player.

Mac McClung continues to fight for a spot on an NBA roster, having suited up for multiple franchises. Now with the Orlando Magic, he took the floor on Saturday night looking to make history.

In hopes of completing a three-peat, McClung pulled out all the stops in the Slam Dunk contest. With his final attempt, he jumped over Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley while he was standing on a platform. The place erupted when he completed the dunk, with Steph Curry fake passing out in amazement.

Due to a wide range of impressive dunks, McClung was able to take down Spurs rookie Stephon Castle in the finals. He is now the first player in NBA history to win the event three years in a row. With this achievement, the high-flying guard has cemented himself as one of the best dunkers in history.

