"It's amazing": 'Big LeBron James fan' JuJu Watkins responds to feeling awed by celebrity sightings courtside to watch her game

On the most recent episode of Podcast P, Paul George brought in JuJu Watkins. Watkins plays for the USC Trojans women's basketball team, and despite being only a freshman, she has already accomplished plenty and looks like she could be the future face of college basketball.

During her freshman year (2023-24 season), Watkins displayed incredible offensive acumen. She averaged 27.1 points per game, which was second only behind Caitlin Clark's 31.6 ppg.

Not only has she developed a massive following already, but she has also caught the eye of LeBron James. LeBron has taken the time not only to watch her play but also to encourage her and talk to her about her game.

Watkins talked about this on Podcast P, and here is what she had to say about the four-time NBA MVP.

"Every time I see him it's always just like 'keep going,'" JuJu Watkins said. "Just what he's able to accomplish I think he's just already inspiring, just seeing how far he's come.

"So for him to really take his time out of his day and come watch us play, it's amazing," she added.

Considering the fact that Watkins plays at USC, it's no wonder that her path crosses with LeBron James from time to time. After all, Bronny James plays in the same program. However, the fact that LeBron also takes the time to watch her play is a testament to her talent and potential.

Is JuJu Watkins eligible to enter the WNBA already?

If you're a fan of the NBA, then you're most likely used to the top college players declaring for the draft after their freshman year. JuJu Watkins definitely fits the bill as one of the top college players already. If she were to declare for the WNBA Draft, she'd most likely be competing for the top three against Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso.

However, Watkins has not declared for the WNBA just yet, meaning she will remain with USC. This is because eligibility for the women's professional league isn't similar to the men's.

Unlike the NBA, where players can enter after one year in college, the WNBA requires players to be at least 22 years old. The women's league also requires its draftees to have already finished their college eligibility.

JuJu Watkins is only 18 years old, which means she is still below the minimum age requirement. This means her fans can continue to watch her play college basketball and carry the torch as collegiate greats like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink move on to the pros.

This also means she gets more chances to help USC redeem themselves and reach championship glory, as they were stopped dead in their tracks by UConn in the most recent NCAAW tournament.

Also read: WATCH: Paul George's podcast host Jackie Long hilariously rocks Juju Watkins' signature look