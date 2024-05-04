"It's Caitlin Clark's world and we're all just living in it" - WNBA fans hail Indiana Fever No. 1 pick despite missed game-tying 3

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA preseason debut for the Indiana Fever on Friday night against the Dallas Wings. Clark looked great in her first game and fans rejoiced for the first overall pick despite missing the game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The Iowa product finished the game with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. She went 6-for-15 from the floor, including 5-for-13 from beyond the arc. She was 4-for-5 from the free throw line and had five turnovers, but she had a good overall first impression.

Clark looked comfortable playing against pro players and was able to create separation. She was hitting tough 3-point shots, which has been a trademark for the 22-year-old sharpshooter. She needs to take care of the ball more and shoot with more efficiency.

WNBA fans on X reacted to Caitlin Clark's preseason debut for the Indiana Fever. Many were in awe with how Clark was still shooting the ball way beyond the arc and making them. It's just the preseason, but fans are already impressed with Clark.

"It's Caitlin Clark's world and we're all just living in it," a fan wrote.

"Caitlin Clark bout to take over the league. I’ve seen enough," another fan commented.

"I'm literally watching a WNBA preseason game over the NBA playoffs," one fan remarked.

Other fans began pointing out players such as Diana Taurasi and other players and analysts who thought that Clark would have difficulty adjusting to the WNBA. With her 21-point performance, it might be safe to say that they are likely wrong with their assumption.

"Remember when Taurasi said her game wouldn't translate?" a fan asked.

"She's about to take over that league so fast lmao. We need that Taurasi game on Prime Time!!!!!!" one fan claimed.

"I'm not an expert or anything, but I think this Clark lady is going to translate well to the pro game," another fan remarked.

Caitlin Clark missed a game-tying 3-point shot

Caitlin Clark only played 28 minutes on Friday night because it was just the preseason. The game between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings were competitive and it came down to the final possession.

Clark gave the Fever a 76-74 lead with 1:15 seconds remaining. Arike Ogunbowale took over and tied the game with a floating jump shot in the next possession. Natasha Howard blocked Clark's layup on the other end before Ogunbowale hit the go-ahead 3-point shot with three seconds left in the game.

The Fever had a chance to tie the game, drawing up a play for Clark, who was swarmed by two defenders. She had no other choice but to take the leaning fadeaway 3-point shot at the buzzer, but it fell short.