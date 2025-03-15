Jayson Tatum, ex-Fever star & more react as Lisa Leslie makes emotional admission to former teammate

Jayson Tatum, Temi Fagbenle and more expressed their reactions to Lisa Leslie's emotional address to her former teammate Allison Feaster. On Friday, the Instagram handle of "We Need to Talk" shared a video featuring Leslie and Feaster.

In the video, the eight-time All-Star is seen giving flowers to her former teammate, who is available via video call. In her speech, Leslie made it clear that Feaster knew the great amount of love and respect she had for her.

The two-time WNBA champion called Feaster one of her favorite players and revealed that she once cried for her when the Sparks traded her. Feaster returned the honor with the same energy as she praised Leslie for her contributions to the WNBA and women's basketball.

Jayson Tatum and other notable personalities from the basketball world dropped in the post's comment section and expressed their reaction to the warm exchange between the two former teammates.

Tatum encapsulated his thoughts by using three fire emojis in his comment with the former Fever star Temi Fagbenle following right behind him with the same comment.

Jayson Tatum, Temi Fagbenle and more comment on Leslie and Feaster's exchange. (Credits: @weneedtotalk/Instagram)

Former NBA player Festus Ezeli and former WNBA player Lucienne Berthieu also chimed in their thoughts in their comments.

"❤️❤️❤️love seeing ppl lift each other up like this" Ezeli said.

Berthieu wrote a huge paragraph where she agreed with Lisa Leslie's comments and sent her well wishes to Feaster and her daughter.

Lucienne Berthieu comments her thoughts on Leslie and Feater's exchange. (Credits: @weneedtotalk/Instagram)

Lisa Leslie expresses her honest thoughts on the Indiana Fever star's defensive capabilities

Lisa Leslie expressed her thoughts on the Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull and her defensive prowess. Hull is widely known for her ability to catch and shoot at a high percentage. However, her defensive efforts are often overlooked and during the Rose BC vs Lunar Owls game on Mar. 7, the two-time WNBA champion applauded Hull's overlooked trait.

"On the streets, we call it a dawg. A dawg, you either got it or you don’t. And Lexie Hull’s got it," Leslie said.

Hull, playing for the Rose BC in the 3x3 Unrivaled basketball league, is averaging 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. The Rose BC ended their season having clinched a playoff spot as the second-seeded team in the standings. They will face the Laces BC on Sunday as their next matchup.

