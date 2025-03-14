Lexie Hull flashes cheerful smile in stylish look as she enjoys boat day with Rose teammates

Lexie Hull and the Rose BC got a six-day break before their appearance for the semifinal game on Monday, and what could have been a better place than Miami to make the most of it. Hull and her Rose teammates Azura Stevens and Kahleah Cooper enjoyed a boat ride in the city.

Ad

Stevens made a series of posts on her social media, giving a peek into their fun time away from basketball. In one of the first pictures that Stevens posted, the trio were posing for a selfie on the still boat, with big smiles on their faces.

[Credit: IG/@azura_stevens]

In another picture, Stevens posted a scenic view of the coastal city.

Ad

Trending

"boat dayyyyyy," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@azura_stevens]

Stevens also cheerfully posted a picture of a custom Rose BC cup with her name printed on it.

Ad

"the cutestttt cups," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@azura_stevens]

After a slow start in the inaugural season, the Rose team, along with Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray made a big comeback, climbing to the second spot before the regular season ended. Lexie Hull played all 14 games averaging 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Ad

Rose BC Lexie Hull opens up about Unrivaled experience

Lexie Hull and the Rose BC ended up with the second-best record in the Unrivaled before the semifinal. Hull and the other Unrivaled basketball players have been in Miami since December last year.

Even before the players landed in Miami, it was promised that they would be treated with the best kind of facilities and experience at the Unrivaled facility. Over two months later, Hull shared her over eight-week experience in Miami.

Ad

On Thursday, in conversation with Scott Agnes on the Fieldhouse Files Podcast, Lexie Hull verdicted that both "player experience" and 3X3 basketball experience had been great so far.

"It’s been awesome," Hull said. "We didn’t know exactly what to expect, but we were being told, 'It's going to be the best player experience that we could ask for,' and they uphold that end of the bargain for sure. It’s been great to play a new style of basketball." (From 9:11)

Ad

"Everything that we could need in terms of recovery and being the best basketball player we could be is here in this facility, and they built that up from the ground."

The Rose BC will face the Laces BC in the Unrivaled semifinals on Sunday, March 16. The winner will face the winner of Lunar Owls vs Vinyl in the final on Monday, March 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback