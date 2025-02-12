Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle leaves 2-word reaction after A'ja Wilson makes style statement

Kendra Randle, wife of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, reacted to WNBA star A'ja Wilson's latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Aces center posted several pictures of a photo shoot with the giant apparel and footwear company Nike.

"Anybody can lose, but I'm not just anybody," Wilson wrote in the caption.

In the post, Wilson tagged the Instagram accounts of Nike Basketball, Nike Women, the photographer, her makeup artist and her hairstylist. According to the photographer's separate post (@shotbyretro6), Wilson's photos are from Nike's Super Bowl commercial, which featured the two-time WNBA champion.

The three-time MVP's post captured the attention of Kendra Randle, who commented with a two-word reaction:

"That girl," Randle wrote.

Kendra Randle's comment on A'ja Wilson's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@aja22wilson)

Kendra and Julius Randle have been married since 2017. The couple started their relationship at the University of Kentucky. Their first-born, Kyden, was born in December 2016 and was seven months old at his parents' wedding. Jayce, the couple's second child, was born in October 2021.

On Dec. 7, Kendra announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she is pregnant with Randles' third child.

Nike's first Super Bowl ad in nearly three decades featured A'ja Wilson and other stars

Six-time WNBA All-Star A'ja Wilson was part of the giant apparel and shoe brand's first Super Bowl advertisement in 27 years. Wilson starred alongside WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu and rising basketball prospect JuJu Watkins.

Nike posted the advertisement on its Instagram with the caption:

"There’s one guarantee in sport. You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway. You can’t win. So Win."

The shoe brand's commercial also included other female sports icons like gymnast Jordan Chiles, tennis player Aryna Sabalenka and track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, among others.

A'ja Wilson's off-court success continues as her first signature shoe, Nike A'One, was unveiled last week. The shoe will be available in May, and according to Nike, the sneakers will be part of a bigger collection that includes an apparel line inspired by the 28-year-old star.

Wilson is preparing for the 2025 WNBA season to add more accolades to her already long list of accomplishments. She aims to send the Las Vegas Aces back to the promised land after winning it all in 2022 and 2023.

