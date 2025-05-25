"Kate deleted TikTok so I'll just pretend you're her": Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee fulfills fan's plea with wholesome gesture

Kate Martin might be going through a difficult time getting her rhythm on the court, but she is still one of the fan favorites in the WNBA. Fans were disappointed when the Golden State Valkyries star decided to delete her TikTok account, for unknown reasons.

However, Martin's girlfriend, Claire Gransee, stepped up to fill the void. When Gransee made a TikTok post, a fan asked Gransee if she could get a "hi" from her.

Gransee didn't disappoint the fan and fulfilled her request with a wholesome reply.

"Kate deleted TikTok so I'll just pretend you're her," Gransee wrote.

The Golden State guard made her relationship with Gransee official in June through her social media. Since then, Gransee and Martin have been seen taking relaxing walks together in San Francisco. Gransee also traveled to Miami to support her during the Unrivaled league.

Martin played her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces but was drafted by the Valkyries in the expansion draft in December. She has appeared in all three games this season, averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 13 minutes. The team has won two of its three games.

Kate Martin's debut season with Valkyries has been a big struggle

Kate Martin's first campaign with the Golden State Valkyries hasn't been easy. She debuted this season against the LA Sparks on May 16, playing 21 minutes. However, she struggled, scoring only two points, and failing to convert any of her field goal attempts. Martin also had zero rebounds and one assist in the loss.

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase cut her minutes in the following game against the Washington Mystics to just nine. The Golden State guard failed to score, missing all her shots from the field, with three rebounds and zero assists in the win.

However, she had her first decent outing in the win against the Sparks, their second meeting in three games (Friday). In 10 minutes, Martin scored six points on 40.0% shooting.

Martin didn't get much playing time under Becky Hammon in Las Vegas. She remains a fan favorite in the league but has a long road ahead in improving her game on both ends of the floor.

