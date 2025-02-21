Kate Martin, A'ja Wilson and more drop heartfelt reactions on $190,820 Aces player's relationship anniversary tribute

A'ja Wilson, Kate Martin and others dropped their heartfelt reactions to Megan Gustafson's latest anniversary Instagram post. The Las Vegas Aces player posted a series of pictures on her social media post with her boyfriend David DiLeo.

Among several pictures that Gustafson posted on her IG post, a few of them featured the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and the Big Ben. DiLeo also plays basketball in Spain and one of the pictures showed Gustafson supporting him during a game.

Showering love on her "sweetest man" on their first anniversary, Gustafson, who is in the midst of a $190,820 contract, also called DiLeo her best friend:

"1 year of loving you ❤️ Happy Anniversary to my best friend, to the person who makes me laugh the absolute most, and to the sweetest man I have ever met. I love you, @daviddileo14 and I can’t wait to make even more memories with you! 🥰".

The comments poured in from the WNBA community including some of Gustafson's current and former Aces teammates.

Comments on post

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham commented:

"I remember the very beginning of this 🤗🤗".

Las Vegas Aces stars A'ja Wilson and Alysha Clark also dropped adorable comments.

"So cuuuuute😍😍," Clark wrote.

"Cuties!! 🥹," A'ja Wilson wrote.

Washington Mystics star Karlie Samuelson also commented on the post:

"Cutiessssss."

Former Aces star Kate Martin who is now a Golden State Valkyries player also dropped a comment on the post.

"So cute❤️❤️," Martin wrote.

A'ja Wilson opens up about not being able to make a three-peat with Aces

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces entered the 2024 season as favorites to win the title and complete the three-peat. However, midseason, the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty emerged as the favorites over the defending champions .

Although the Aces were able to reach the second round of the playoffs, they were eliminated by the Liberty, the same team they defeated in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Wilson told the media after the loss that it was always hard for any team to three-peat and she and her team would take the offseason to address the team's issues.

A'ja Wilson was named one of the Time's Women Of The Year with Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles. In a conversation with the magazine, Wilson said that the biggest regret of not being able to three-peat hit her during the offseason.

Wilson said that even if the next season is just a few months away, she continues to think about the loss. The three-time MVP said:

"Not getting the three-peat was hard. The regret is the hardest part that I've had to deal with in this offseason, because I'm like, 'What could I have done differently to get a different outcome?'

"When in reality, it just wasn't our time. And to see New York do it is like, Ah. But it's part of the game—it's the healthy balance that you’ve got to fight through."

The Liberty still remain one of the most dominant teams in the league, while the Indiana Fever made some big moves to round up a great team around Caitlin Clark. The Aces also lost Kelsey Plum this offseason. It seems like the Aces' title chances are going to be even harder going into the season.

