Kelce brothers Travis and Jason make their feelings clear on Caitlin Clark dominating $106,880,000,000 brand's Super Bowl ad

On a record-breaking Super Bowl 59 telecast, Caitlin Clark managed to make her presence felt. The 2024 TIME Athlete of the Year was among the iconic competitors featured in a Nike ad with the message, "You can't win. So win."

This commercial by Nike, a company with a market cap of $106.88 billion according to Forbes, drew positive reactions from football stars Travis and Jason Kelce. On Wednesday's episode of their "New Heights" podcast, the renowned NFL brothers had kind words about their one-time podcast guest and the Super Bowl ad she was a part of.

"I love Nike commercials," said Travis. "I've been a huge fan of Caitlin Clark since she's been in college."

"If there's one thing I can firmly get on board with, it's telling a bunch of people who think you can't do something, to shove it," said Jason.

There's a bit of irony, of course, when it comes to the comments of the Kelce brothers on this Super Bowl commercial. While this ad was airing, Travis was on the field trying to figure out how the Kansas City Chiefs could score against the masterful defense of the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason was a Philly lifer whose stint in the "City of Brotherly Love" spanned 13 seasons.

Jason's former team ended up defeating Travis and the Chiefs 40-22 to win the 2025 Super Bowl. Though they discussed their feelings on the game elsewhere in their podcast recording, they expressed genuine happiness for Clark and the impact of her Nike ad.

"Everybody watches those Super Bowl commercials to see what messages are sent, and Nike's sending one of the best ones of this year," said Travis. "Shoutout to Caitlin getting a dope-a** Nike commercial, man."

Caitlin Clark sends her congratulations to Super Bowl winner

The supreme athlete that she is, Clark reached out to a player on the winning Super Bowl squad, even though the team she'd been supporting was badly beaten.

On Wednesday's episode of "Up & Adams," Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean shared that Clark — his fellow University of Iowa alum — hit him up after Philly's victory.

"She sent me a nice message, congratulating me. So that was nice, for her being a Chiefs fan and all,” DeJean said.

As Clark and DeJean continue their careers in their respective sports, there will perhaps be more public interactions between the two former Hawkeyes.

