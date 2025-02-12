Eagles' Cooper DeJean shares message from WNBA star Caitlin Clark after Super Bowl win

After the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, rookie Cooper DeJean got a message from WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who also happens to be a huge Chiefs fan. DeJean talked about it on Wednesday's episode of "Up & Adams."

When Kay Adams asked if Clark had reached out, he said:

“Yeah, yeah. She sent me a nice message, congratulating me. So that was nice, for her being a Chiefs fan and all.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was the perfect way to celebrate his 22nd birthday.

On Sunday, Cooper DeJean had a huge game. He scored a pick-six and helped the Eagles defense dominate. They sacked Patrick Mahomes six times, which is more than ever in his career and forced three turnovers.

Clark and DeJean knew each other from their time at the University of Iowa. DeJean played football from 2021 to 2023, while Clark set records in NCAA women's basketball.

Cooper DeJean sent a strong message to WNBA star Caitlin Clark before Super Bowl LIX

Ahead of the Eagles facing the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Cooper DeJean was asked about playing 2-on-2 basketball with WNBA star Caitlin Clark as his teammate, and he didn't hold back.

"We're beating anybody. Anybody you throw in front of us. That's the first time I've heard of me and her on the same team, so I love that," DeJean said.

Before the 2024 NFL draft, DeJean claimed he could beat Clark in a 1-on-1 game.

"A lot of teams have asked me if I could beat Caitlin Clark 1-on-1," DeJean said in 2024. "I said I think I can. She'd probably score a few buckets on me but I think I could pull it off."

His comment sparked a fun debate, and Clark had a response. She texted DeJean, saying she didn’t think he could win. He later laughed about it, saying,

"She texted me and said that she doesn’t think that I could beat her."

DeJean once considered playing college basketball but chose football instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.