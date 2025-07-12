"Knocking two birds with one stone": Sabrina Ionescu praises Angel Reese's first NBA 2K26 cover and signature shoe launch

Angel Reese graced the cover of NBA 2K26. Although the decision to put Reese on the cover was met with a majority of positive reactions, a small faction of the WNBA fans was not happy with her selection. However, the New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu gave the Chicago Sky star her flowers.

The basketball world has been waiting for Reese's first signature shoe. The All-Star player used the perfect opportunity to debut her first signature shoe with Reebok alongside the NBA 2K cover. According to Madeline Kenney, from the New York Post, Ionescu called it an "iconic move" from Reese.

"I feel like it was knocking two birds with one stone," Ionsecu said.

The Liberty star was happy for Reese, knowing what it meant for her family.

"Knowing the significance and the importance of how cool it is to be on the cover of 2K, like, video games are played worldwide," lonescu said. "Everyone knows who's on the cover every single year.

"There's this anticipation and I'm really happy for her to be able to see her kind of get her flowers so early on in her career just knowing that I was able to be on it and how that moment meant a lot for me and my family."

Reebok has already dropped the first look of Angel Reese's first line of sneakers. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Diamond Dust" is set to herald the renaissance of Reebok's place in the basketball world, and the sneaker brand is putting a lot of hope on Reese and her fame.

Further details about Reese's first signature shoe are expected to drop in the coming weeks.

Angel Reese shines in win against Npaheesa Collier's Lynx

Angel Reese received a big love from the Chicago Sky fans before the game against the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky star carried the hype into the game, helping the Sky beat the best team in the league 87-81.

On Saturday, Reese scored 19 points in the win against Napheesa Colllier's Lynx. She made 8 of her 14 field goal attempts in the win. She had an all-around game with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Reeese is continuing her dominating performance in the last few weeks. The All-Star player is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 19 games this season.

