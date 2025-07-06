LA Sparks admin directly attacks Sophie Cunningham with savage post trolling Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Cities Indiana has beef with"

The Indiana Fever endured a heartbreaking 89-87 defeat to the LA Sparks in a regular season thriller at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Following the game, the Sparks' social media admin took a pointed jab at Fever guard Sophie Cunningham by referencing one of her recent controversial comments.
Cunningham had sparked backlash earlier by suggesting that cities like Miami would be better WNBA expansion options than Detroit or Cleveland. The remark drew criticism from fans and analysts alike. Capitalizing on the moment, the Sparks' admin cheekily used Cunningham’s quote to declare that Los Angeles is officially on the list of cities that have beef with Indiana.
"List of cities Indiana has beef with: Detroit, Cleveland, Los Angeles," a post read on X (formerly Twitter)
Sophie Cunningham logged meaningful minutes off the bench in the Indiana Fever's matchup against the LA Sparks, bringing her trademark energy and hustle to the floor. However, it wasn’t her most efficient outing in terms of scoring.
The former Phoenix Mercury guard ended the night with four points, shooting just 1-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range. She converted 2-for-3 free throws while also contributing one assist and one steal in 22:40 minutes.
Fans react to LA Sparks admin trolling Sophie Cunningham and Indiana Fever
Social media was on fire as fans went berserk soon after the LA Sparks admin launched a direct attack at Sophie Cunningham and trolled the Indiana Fever. Netizens dropped candid reactions and made their feelings crystal clear.
Meanwhile, the Fever saw their recent hot streak come to a halt as they fell to a 9-9 record following the narrow loss. Their impressive run had included victories over top-tier teams like the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces. However, the Fever will have an opportunity to get back on track when they face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.