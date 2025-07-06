  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • LA Sparks admin directly attacks Sophie Cunningham with savage post trolling Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Cities Indiana has beef with"

LA Sparks admin directly attacks Sophie Cunningham with savage post trolling Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Cities Indiana has beef with"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 06, 2025 02:04 GMT
Indiana Fever v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
LA Sparks admin directly attacks Sophie Cunningham with savage post trolling Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Cities Indiana has beef with" (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever endured a heartbreaking 89-87 defeat to the LA Sparks in a regular season thriller at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Following the game, the Sparks' social media admin took a pointed jab at Fever guard Sophie Cunningham by referencing one of her recent controversial comments.

Ad

Cunningham had sparked backlash earlier by suggesting that cities like Miami would be better WNBA expansion options than Detroit or Cleveland. The remark drew criticism from fans and analysts alike. Capitalizing on the moment, the Sparks' admin cheekily used Cunningham’s quote to declare that Los Angeles is officially on the list of cities that have beef with Indiana.

"List of cities Indiana has beef with: Detroit, Cleveland, Los Angeles," a post read on X (formerly Twitter)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sophie Cunningham logged meaningful minutes off the bench in the Indiana Fever's matchup against the LA Sparks, bringing her trademark energy and hustle to the floor. However, it wasn’t her most efficient outing in terms of scoring.

The former Phoenix Mercury guard ended the night with four points, shooting just 1-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range. She converted 2-for-3 free throws while also contributing one assist and one steal in 22:40 minutes.

Ad

Fans react to LA Sparks admin trolling Sophie Cunningham and Indiana Fever

Social media was on fire as fans went berserk soon after the LA Sparks admin launched a direct attack at Sophie Cunningham and trolled the Indiana Fever. Netizens dropped candid reactions and made their feelings crystal clear.

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A user commented:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Meanwhile, the Fever saw their recent hot streak come to a halt as they fell to a 9-9 record following the narrow loss. Their impressive run had included victories over top-tier teams like the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces. However, the Fever will have an opportunity to get back on track when they face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications