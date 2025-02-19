LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana, Cameron Brink & more send love to Steph Curry's sister-in-law's All-Star getaway snaps

Lots of women from within the basketball world left heartfelt comments under Callie Rivers Curry's new post. Everyone, from WNBA star Cameron Brink to the girlfriend of NBA All-Star Lamelo Ball, Ana, sent love to the sister-in-law of Stephen Curry for her recap from the All-Star break on Tuesday.

Callie Curry, wife of Seth Curry, who is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and the brother of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, posted a collection of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday. It highlighted what her group got up to during the 2025 All-Star break.

The group involved a revolving door of characters including her husband Seth, Cameron Brink, who is the goddaughter of Dell and grew up with the Curry family, Steph Curry, and numerous other personal friends. Several women from within Callie's various circles took the time to leave a comment and send their love.

Callie's post was flooded with comments, among them were some of the women closest to her that gave their love by sending hearts and complimenting her on how she looked.

Callie Curry's comment section on her latest post - Source: @calliecurry

Callie, who is herself the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, and the sister of former NBA player Austin Rivers, showed her appreciation to the gals by hearting each of their comments.

Cameron Brink shares incredible baby photo where she is being held by Steph Curry

Cameron Brink is among a new wave of athletes who have decided to take control of their own narratives. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft recently started a podcast called, "Straight to Cam," along with Sydel Curry, the sister of Steph Curry and Brink's godsister.

In a remarkable twist of fate, Brink grew up with the Curry family thanks to a connection their parents made in college. Brink's parents, Greg and Michelle, both attended Virginia Tech where they met and fell in love.

The same story applies to Steph and Seth Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya. The couples formed a friendship that would transcend their time in college and led them to become the godparents for each other's children.

The connection, which Brink explained in a press conference in 2021, still surprises many people today. On Jan 30., the Overtime Women's Basketball page on Instagram shared a collection of baby photos from some of the best women's basketball players around.

They included one of a baby Cameron Brink being held by a teenage Steph Curry which Brink reposted on her story.

Cameron Brink, now a professional like Curry, has mentioned that she and Steph maintain a close friendship and she feels like she can always turn to him for advice.

