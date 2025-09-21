LeBron James' Klutch Sports under immense scrutiny after allegedly leaking WNBA MVP to Shams Charania again

Unhappy WNBA fans blamed LeBron James' Clutch Sports Group for Shams Charania breaking the biggest WNBA news of the season so far. Instead of a WNBA reporter breaking the news of A'ja Wilson winning her 4th MVP award, Charania was first to report Wilson's historic MVP.Fans were outraged with Charania stealing the spotlight, and some even alleged that Klutch Sports had a hand in the whole matter. Some fans also slammed the league for not respecting their own reporters and not give them the biggest news of the season.Reacting to the news, one of the fans joined several similar voices and alleged that Rich Paul's Klutch Sports, which represents LeBron James, broke the news to Charania.&quot;Now y’all know Klutch tipped off Shams why r ppl acting like he just stole the info lmao.&quot;Latesia @Latesia27LINKNow y’all know Klutch tipped off Shams why r ppl acting like he just stole the info lmaoOne of the fans noted a repeated pattern of Shams Charania reporting the biggest news from the WNBA, including last year's MVP. The fan blamed the WNBA for not respecting their own reporters.&quot;Gotta talk to Klutch on this one. Shams had the unanimous a'ja MVP last year, the Jewell Loyd trade, and now this. The agents, teams, and WNBA league office will fuss and complain about full time W reporters, but don't respect them enough to be considerate of them. Frustrating.&quot;busy 💛 ☝️ @busyxbLINKGotta talk to Klutch on this one. Shams had the unanimous a'ja MVP last year, the Jewell Loyd trade, and now this. The agents, teams, and wnba league office will fuss and complain about full time W reporters, but don't respect them enough to be considerate of them. FrustratingA fan claimed that Charania was one of the members of Klutch Sports Group.&quot;Shams is Klutch. It’s how they do us smh.&quot;Courtside Kenny @courtsidekennyLINK@ChristanWNBA Shams is Klutch. It’s how they do us smh.&quot;That’s that Klutch Sports connection on why Shams released it.&quot;Rain | Media | Publicist 🇱🇷 @BloggedByRainLINKThat’s that Klutch Sports connection on why Shams released it.A fan was upset that WNBA reporters didn't get the chance to break the news and instead Charania, who barely ever reported about WNBA got the opportunity.&quot;I'm sorry but I can’t get off of this. There are so many WBB reporters who've been in the game since the beginning that never get these type of nuggets, but folks who pop in the W three times a year do every time.&quot;christan (no i), ß @ChristanWNBALINKI’m sorry but I can’t get off of this. There are so many WBB reporters who’ve been in the game since the beginning that never get these type of nuggets, but folks who pop in the W three times a year do every time. Truly maddening every year.&quot;I need Shams to f*** off. Bro only pops in to blow up shit randomly.&quot;Steph @gayinKcKLINKI need Shams to f*** off. Bro only pops in to blow up shit randomly.While a fan was happy for A'ja Wilson winning the MVP award, he didn't appreciate Charania breaking WNBA's news.&quot;Wtf is Shams out here breaking this?? Haven't seen him in W business all season 🧐 but congrats to my 🐐!! It's so deserved 🔥🔥🔥.&quot;✨Darvin's Unemployment Check✨ 🌚 @MisandrySportsLINKWtf is Shams out here breaking this?? Haven't seen him in W business all season 🧐 but congrats to my 🐐!! It's so deserved 🔥🔥🔥Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul reveals LeBron James' professionalism in &quot;inner circle&quot;LeBron James has been represented by Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul since 2012. With over two decades of being friends and professional partners, Paul said he had learnt a lot from the LA Lakers star&quot;The one thing that I've learned from him is he's the ultimate professional,&quot; Paul told Adam Mendler on the Thirty Minute Mentors podcast. Never late, never take shortcuts. He's not trying to not pay for your expertise. He values your expertise even though he’s the best player.&quot;Paul also added that LeBron James had never tried to power play in his agency.&quot;He's never once tried to undercut me or any of our inner circle decision makers in no capacity. Whether it was making a decision, whether it was paying for service, anything, never. And he's like that.&quot;Rich Paul and LeBron James have been friends since 2002, when Paul met James at Akron–Canton Airport.