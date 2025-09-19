"It was just a moment": LeBron James clarifies viral incident with Jeanie Buss and Lakers legend's wife from 18 months ago

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has had a great presence in the NBA meme culture, often becoming the headliner for various moments that have gone viral. One of those instances was 18 months ago during the 2024 International Women's Day on March 8th. The Lakers were playing the Milwaukee Bucks at home without James, who was dealing with an injury. After spotting Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and franchise legend Kurt Rambis' wife, Linda Rambis, James moved over to their seats and their conversation was captured on camera. James presumably began the conversation by wishing the two ladies a &quot;Happy Women's Day.&quot; During an appearance on &quot;360 With Speedy&quot; on Thursday, James confirmed that's exactly what happened after Speedy mentioned how quickly it turned into a meme that other men have used to &quot;slide in girls' dm's.&quot;&quot;It was just a moment,&quot; James said. &quot;It is what it is, it is what it was. To be completely honest, the two women ... Jeanie Buss, Linda Rambis, two of the greatest people in sports, and I went over there and just ... I wasn't playing that night, unfortunately, I was injured, and that's kind of like the first thing that came to my mind.&quot;Was it International's Women's Day? I believe it was. ... And then the conversation started. Like I say it's a conversation breaker? Like an ice-breaker,&quot; James added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe meme went too far at one point after fans overreacted and claimed the incident may have caused trouble between LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, after her strained expressions at Bronny James' USC game a week later. However, James shut down the noise with a classy photoshoot with Savannah. The explanation in Thursday's interview would put an end to all the questionable takes surrounding the incident altogether.LeBron James and Jeanie Buss' partnership could be nearing its end with Lakers LeBron James and Jeanie Buss have spent eight eventful years in their franchise owner-star player partnership. In that span, the Lakers won a title and have made one conference finals appearance, with Buss controlling the team and James leading them on the court.Things have changed in Lakerland over the past few months since Luka Doncic's arrival. James is no longer the franchise centerpiece, and for the first time in his Lakers and NBA career, he will be playing on an expiring contract in 2025-26. Meanwhile, Buss sold the majority ownership to Mark Walter this summer but remains the team's governor.There are rumors that James might retire or play for another franchise after the team transitions to Doncic as the franchise pillar. LeBron James' camp hinted at a possible departure in July after he opted into his player option and his agent, Rich Paul, delivered a cryptic message, thanking Jeanie Buss for their eight-year relationship.