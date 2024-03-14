LeBron James posting with Savannah James on IG after Jeanie Buss video drama draws hilarious fan reactions: "LeSmoothRecovery" 

LeBron James' viral video with Jeanie Buss during the Milwaukee Bucks-LA Lakers game on Friday drew plenty of attention. As LeBron wished the Lakers governor and Special Projects Manager Linda Rambis on Women's Day, Buss leaning on her star player's shoulder received an over-reaction from fans all over.

Some even suspected that it caused issues between LeBron and his wife Savannah. That speculation caught fire after the famed couple was snapped at son Bronny James' USC game with strained expressions.

A video also emerged where LeBron and Savannah didn't seem in sync as the former left to catch up with someone, while his wife walked towards the court.

LeBron James shuts down trolls and speculation after uploading classy pic with Savannah from Vanity Fair Oscar Party

LeBron James' latest IG activity seems to have slowed down the trolls and their overreaction. The couple recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a few Lakers players, including Anthony Davis.

LeBron posted a series of pictures from the event, frontloaded by an image of him and Savannah together.

The notion and speculation may have been ended but the trolls didn't miss a chance to make fun of the situation, plausibly for one last time, as one fan wrote:

NBA analyst considers LeBron James eyeing max contract amid viral Jeanie Buss interaction

LeBron James' contract is potentially up this summer. He has a player option worth $51 million, which he could decline and become a free agent. LeBron is reportedly eyeing the max contract on potentially his last-ever NBA deal. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, LeBron wants a nine-figure deal multi-year deal.

That was one of the takeaways for NBA analyst and TV presenter Rachel Nichols when she spotted LeBron and Jeanie Buss' courtside interaction.

"Smart man, LeBron. He is about to go into a summer where he is trying to negotiate a new contract," Nichols said. "He wants the max.

"A little schmoozing doesn't hurt... As for the Jeanie Buss part of the equation, I don't have an issue with most of the jokes that went across the internet... it's fine."

According to rumors, LeBron James' plans hinge on Bronny James' NBA future. The USC freshman may not make it to the league next year, which alters the outlook on LeBron's future, who turns 40 this year in December.

It will be intriguing to see how things play out with his future in LA, especially with how the Lakers' season has been so far. As of Mar. 13, the Lakers are 36-30, ninth in the West, potentially ending up in the play-in tournament again.