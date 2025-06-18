"LeBron James has that victim in him": Jason Whitlock boldly declares Michael Jordan a better role model for Caitlin Clark than Lakers superstar

Sports Analyst Jason Whitlock has criticized LA Lakers star LeBron Jamesfor supporting Caitlin Clark. He's questioned the authenticity of James' praise and suggested it stems more from her rising popularity than genuine admiration. Since Clark's rise with the Indiana Fever, she has received increasing attention.

James has shown support for the star guard on multiple occasions. When Clark returned from a five-game absence due to a quad injury, the Lakers' star posted on X to express his excitement to see the former Iowa star back in action.

However, Whitlock doesn't think James is the right role model for Clark. In a Wednesday post on X, he said the 6-foot-9 forward has a victim mentality, which he claims isn't right for the rising WNBA star. The media personality suggested Michael Jordan as a better example.

"I wish Michael Jordan would publicly and privately befriend Caitlin Clark, and not LeBron James," Whitlock tweeted. "Mike would be a better influence. Mike got that dog in him. LeBron has that victim in him. LeBron can't help Caitlin. He'll poison her."

No rumors of a friendship or mentoring between Caitlin Clark and Michael Jordan have surfaced. However, the Fever star has been likened to the former Chicago Bulls icon multiple times.

Colin Cowherd compares Caitlin Clark to the six-time NBA champion

Given the attention Caitlin Clark has gotten from the fans, it's easy to say that she's changing the WNBA scene. The Fever star attracts crowds when she's playing and has also helped the league gain a new following.

This has led to comparisons between Clark and other great basketball players. One of the more recent and notable came on Wednesday, when radio host Colin Cowherd wondered if she is the WNBA's version of Michael Jordan.

"There's a lot of similarities between Michael Jordan and Caitlin Clark," Cowherd said.

"These are very similar players," he added. "They both sold a lot of merchandise. We fell in love with them and knew them."

Both Jordan and Clark are generational talents on the basketball court. With their natural gifts, they've excelled and gained global attention. It's hard not to compare the Fever star to the former player many consider the greatest player of all time.

However, Clark has a lot more to prove on the court before she can be equal to the NBA legend and six-time NBA champion.

