  Lexie Hull's mom expresses joy as Fever star gets engaged to her boyfriend at scenic lakeside spot

Lexie Hull’s mom expresses joy as Fever star gets engaged to her boyfriend at scenic lakeside spot

By Avi Shravan
Modified Apr 19, 2025 18:01 GMT
Lexie Hull's mom expresses joy as Fever star gets engaged to her boyfriend
Lexie Hull’s mom expresses joy as Fever star gets engaged to her boyfriend. (Image Source: @jaimejhull/Instagram)

Lexie Hull's mother, Jamie Hull, was delighted as her daughter made a major announcement. On Friday, the Indiana Fever guard announced that she is engaged to Will Matthiessen. She shared a black and white picture on her Instagram story with one emoji in the caption to break the big news.

Subsequently, after the Fever guard's announcement, her mother expressed her thoughts on her daughter's big news and congratulated the couple with a post on X.

Jamie Hull shared four pictures featuring her daughter and future son-in-law, writing:

"Engaged!! So happy for @lexiehulll and @willmatthiessen . Cheers to Happily Ever After 🍾💍💞💞"
In the pictures, the newly engaged couple is seen spending their time at a scenic lakeside spot. The last snap featured an image of the engagement cake. According to Athlon Sports, Hull and Matthissen met each other during their time as student athletes at Stanford.

While Lexie Hull played basketball and built a career in it, her significant other also tried his luck in baseball. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2019 MLB draft and played in the minor baseball leagues. However, he transitioned into a new career and now works as an analyst at Sapient Capital.

Lexie Hull's mother reveals expectations from the Fever guard in her fourth WNBA season

Lexie Hull's mother discussed the expectations she has for her daughter for the upcoming season. On March 29, Jamie Hull reposted an X user's post where she promoted her YouTube video featuring predictions for the Fever guard entering her fourth WNBA season.

Jaime praised the X user for their predictions and hyped up her daughter ahead of the new campaign.

"Love your @lexiehulll predictions! She is 100% capable of achieving all of them. With the confidence of her coaches, her team, and most importantly herself she is going elevate her game this season! Enjoy the ride…. LETS GO….. @IndianaFever," Jaime tweeted.
Lexie Hull had a great run with the Fever last season, where she came off the bench in most games to make an immediate impact in high-stakes games and helped her team make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

However, during this offseason, Hull has shown significant growth. She joined the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, and led the Rose BC to the first Unrivaled championship. Fans can expect Hull to earn a starting spot on the roster or be utilized more in the reliable sixth-man role.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by R. Elahi
