Lexie Hull's mother shares honest feelings after Caitlin Clark's teammate wins $1000 with Angel Reese's help: "At least won something"

Lexie Hull fell short in her 1-on-1 matchup against Rhyne Howard in Unrivaled on Monday, losing 12-7. However, despite the defeat, her mother, Jaime Hull, wasn’t too disappointed. Hull walked away with $1,000, thanks to a friendly challenge from her Rose Basketball Club teammate Kahleah Copper, with Angel Reese playing a role in the wager.

Copper dared Hull to make her entrance to rapper Boosie’s track and the Fever star accepted, delighting both her teammates and the crowd. Although she lost the game, Hull still came out a winner as her mother Jaime confirmed that Copper followed through and paid up on the bet.

"Well at least @lexiehulll won something in the 1v1 tourney!! That and $1k from @kahleahcopper (who has already paid up btw). Still laughing about this," Jaime Hull tweeted after her daughter's walk out video was shared on Unrivaled's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese played a part in Caitlin Clark’s teammate Hull’s choice of walkout song. After DiJonai Carrington praised Hull for stepping onto the court to a Boosie track on Monday, Reese subtly revealed her influence in the decision.

"yup! and you know who chose that for her," Reese tweeted.

Following her attention-grabbing entrance, Hull struggled to find her rhythm on the court. The Rose BC forward had a tough shooting night, missing 12 of her 15 attempts, including six misses from beyond the arc.

Lexie Hull attends Indiana Pacers game with Caitlin Clark

After being eliminated from the 1-on-1 tournament, Lexie Hull returned to Indiana to reunite with her Fever teammates. She attended the Indiana Pacers' game against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and DeWanna Bonner were also in attendance, joining Hull for the game. The Fever quartet received a roaring ovation when introduced by the arena announcer. Sitting courtside, they watched Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers battle against the Knicks.

