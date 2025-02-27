Lexie Hull shares honest feelings on her coach amid successful run in Unrivaled: "Came into this league with a chip on her shoulder"

Lexie Hull is currently representing the Rose Basketball Club in Unrivaled, playing under coach Nola Henry. The Indiana Fever star has delivered impressive performances in the games she's played so far in the competition. Most recently, Hull was in action on Monday against Phantom Basketball, recording another solid showing.

The former Stanford star scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and tallied five assists in just 18 minutes. She shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, and helped Rose BC extend their win streak to five games with a 71-59 victory.

After the game, Hull spoke candidly about coach Nola Henry, praising her strong work ethic and passion for the game. The Fever star also expressed how great it is for a player to have a coach like Henry.

"She came into this league with a chip on her shoulder...I think she's done that in stride," Hull said. "She comes in everyday and she works. You can tell she loves the game...it's awesome to play for a coach that truly believes in you."

Coach Henry has shown great trust in Lexie Hull, making a key move by promoting her to the starting lineup after Kahleah Copper's injury. Hull began the competition coming off the bench but has thrived in her new role.

Since her promotion, Hull has consistently delivered strong performances, playing a pivotal role in Rose BC's five-game win streak. Her solid production has undoubtedly been a key factor in her team's success, reflecting her growing impact on the court.

Nola Henry raves about Lexie Hull

Rose BC coach Nola Henry deeply appreciates the work Lexie Hull puts in day after day, always without complaint. Henry especially values Hull's willingness to match up against the opposing team's best player and defend at an exceptionally high level.

"From her consistent energy to her contagious smile, we love everything Lexie brings… she goes night in and night out matching up with the best guards in the world, she takes that personal," Henry recently said of Hull.

The Indiana Fever star has played 10 games for Rose BC in Unrivaled, consistently improving with each performance. Hull is currently averaging 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

