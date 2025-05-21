Lexie Hull shares true feelings on Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White's furious outburst

Lexie Hull shared her reaction to Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White's viral outburst at an official during the Fever's 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Late in the second quarter, Fever's Aliyah Boston and White were talking to an official. The coach calmly reassured a heated Boston that she "got it." However, as the former No. 1 pick walked away, White lost her cool and had an intense exchange.

Hull reacted to the clip of the interaction posted by ESPNW on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I wish I saw this in real time," Hull commented.

Lexie Hull's comment on Stephanie White's outburst (Credit: Instagram/@espnw)

Hull played 30 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. She finished with six points and three rebounds.

In the postgame media conference, White criticized the officiating. Specifically, White expressed her frustration in being forced to challenge two out-of-bounds calls in the first half, which were eventually overturned.

"I mean, it's tough," White said (Timestamp: 1:49). "It's every coach's frustration when you have to use challenges on out-of-bounds plays. But for teams to win three challenges in the first half, I don't know if I've ever seen that, either. It's tough."

Sophie Cunningham also reacted to Stephanie White's viral outburst

Lexie Hull is not the only Indiana Fever player who chimed in on Stephanie White's viral moment on Tuesday. Guard Sophie Cunningham commented on a clip of White's viral interaction on Instagram.

"I’m actually weak!!!" Cunningham wrote.

Cunningham did not play in Indiana's first two games due to an ankle injury. On Wednesday, Indy Star Sports' Chloe Peterson reported that the Fever upgraded Cunningham to "questionable" in their next game after initially listing the guard as out.

The Fever will have a rematch with the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It remains to be seen whether Cunningham will play her much-awaited debut for Indiana.

