Lexie Hull and the Rose Basketball Club faced off against Phantom BC in a high-stakes Unrivaled matchup on Monday. Hull earned her third consecutive start for Rose, taking the floor alongside Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray.

Ad

Hull delivered a well-rounded performance, playing a crucial role in Rose BC’s 71-59 victory. She not only hit key 3-pointers but also showcased her playmaking skills, creating easy scoring opportunities for her teammates with her sharp passing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

By the end of the game, Lexie Hull had tallied 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes. She shot 5 of 12 from the field, including an efficient 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Lexie Hull through 4 quarters

The Indiana Fever guard made an immediate impact, finding her rhythm early on the offensive end. The former Stanford standout knocked down two of her first three shot attempts in the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In just four first-quarter minutes, Lexie Hull contributed five points, two rebounds and one assist while committing a single turnover. She shot 2 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc.

After a strong start, making two of her first three shots, Hull struggled with her rhythm, missing three of her next four attempts. In the second quarter, she took two shots and successfully connected on a 3-pointer.

By halftime, the star forward had recorded eight points, three rebounds and one assist in nine minutes. She shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Ad

Hull remained impactful in various facets of the game after halftime. She connected on another 3-pointer and showcased her playmaking ability in the penultimate quarter. However, her shooting efficiency dipped, as she managed just 1 of 4 from the field in the period.

In the final quarter, the Fever star took just one shot from the field and successfully converted it from inside the arc. She also made an impact by grabbing a rebound and recording an assist, helping Rose BC secure another victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback