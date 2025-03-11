Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: Angel Reese's Rose BC teammate disappoints again in blowout win vs Aliyah Boston's Vinyl (Unrivaled, Mar. 10)

The Rose Basketball Club squared off against the Vinyl Basketball Club in a bo office Unrivaled game on Monday. Lexie Hull once again came off the bench and went head-to-head with her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston. The Rose BC opened the game with a starting lineup featuring Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Brittney Sykes.

Ad

Hull had an off night, struggling to convert from beyond the arc with efficiency. She also faced difficulties maintaining composure, committing four fouls throughout the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the end, Hull finished with five points on 2 of 6 shooting from the floor, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc. She also recorded four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes.

Lexie Hull through 4 quarters

Lexie Hull was outstanding in the first quarter, making the most of her limited opportunities. She nailed her only 3-point attempt and dominated the boards, grabbing three rebounds in just three minutes of play.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She carried that momentum into the second half, quickly sinking a basket from inside the arc. In the end, the Fever star only played two minutes in the second period and scored as many points.

At half time, Lexie Hull had five points on 2 of 3 shooting from the floor, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. She also recorded three rebounds in five minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lexie Hull struggled to find her rhythm after the halftime break. She took two shots in the third quarter but was unable to convert any. However, she contributed in other areas, registering one rebound, one assist and one steal during the period.

The fourth quarter proved challenging for Hull as well, as she missed her only attempt. Despite her off night offensively, the Rose BC secured a dominant 74-46 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback