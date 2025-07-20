"Like a girls trip to Cancun right now, there's no D": Elle Duncan drops wild statement on live TV during WNBA All-Star game

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game turned into a high-scoring spectacle, with offensive fireworks breaking records throughout the night. Team Napheesa Collier cruised to a 151–131 victory over Team Caitlin Clark in a game where defense was virtually nonexistent, something that didn’t sit well with Elle Duncan.During the halftime show, with a staggering 142 combined points scored in just two quarters, ESPN's presenter didn’t hold back. She delivered a brutally honest and unfiltered take on live TV, comparing the game’s defensive effort to a girls’ trip to Cancun, drawing laughs and raising eyebrows across social media.&quot;We hope it gets a little bit more competitive. Because like a girls trip to Cancun, right now, there's no D,&quot; Duncan said.Elle Duncan’s halftime critique clearly fell on deaf ears as the players continued their fast-paced, offense-heavy style in the second half. After a blistering 142 points were scored before the break, the second half added another 140 points to the scoreboard, keeping the tempo just as high.With the 4-point shot in play for the All-Star Game, players had no hesitation letting it fly from long range. In total, a staggering 120 3-pointers were attempted. Team Caitlin Clark went 19-of-64 from beyond the arc, while Team Napheesa Collier knocked down 21-of-56, contributing to the record-breaking offensive showcase.WNBA fans react to Elle Duncan's unfiltered statement on live TVSocial media erupted after a video of Elle Duncan’s unfiltered halftime remarks quickly went viral. WNBA fans didn’t hold back, with many criticizing the ESPN presenter for her on-air comments, calling them unnecessary.A fan said:FightOracle ™🇺🇸 @fightoracleLINKthere's little kids watching. not funny and inappropriateAnother wrote:BizarroBabyface @BizarroBabyfaceLINKIf a man made a joke like this it would be the end of his career. Gotta love equality.A user commented:Arch @TuckFitter3LINKIf a dude makes this joke he gets immediately fired and ridiculed by mediaAnother commented:Eric B @kingEdaAquariusLINKThat’s a wild comment. When trying to be funny goes wrong.Veteran analyst Skip Bayless also voiced his disappointment with the All-Star Game. In a tweet posted during halftime, Bayless lamented the lack of highlight-worthy plays, noting that the game had turned into a barrage of deep shots with little else to offer in terms of excitement or competitive flair.