  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Like a girls trip to Cancun right now, there's no D": Elle Duncan drops wild statement on live TV during WNBA All-Star game

"Like a girls trip to Cancun right now, there's no D": Elle Duncan drops wild statement on live TV during WNBA All-Star game

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:28 GMT
&quot;Like a girls trip to Cancun right now, there
"Like a girls trip to Cancun right now, there's no D": Elle Duncan drops wild statement on live TV during WNBA All-Star game. (Image Credit: Getty)

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game turned into a high-scoring spectacle, with offensive fireworks breaking records throughout the night. Team Napheesa Collier cruised to a 151–131 victory over Team Caitlin Clark in a game where defense was virtually nonexistent, something that didn’t sit well with Elle Duncan.

Ad

During the halftime show, with a staggering 142 combined points scored in just two quarters, ESPN's presenter didn’t hold back. She delivered a brutally honest and unfiltered take on live TV, comparing the game’s defensive effort to a girls’ trip to Cancun, drawing laughs and raising eyebrows across social media.

"We hope it gets a little bit more competitive. Because like a girls trip to Cancun, right now, there's no D," Duncan said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Elle Duncan’s halftime critique clearly fell on deaf ears as the players continued their fast-paced, offense-heavy style in the second half. After a blistering 142 points were scored before the break, the second half added another 140 points to the scoreboard, keeping the tempo just as high.

With the 4-point shot in play for the All-Star Game, players had no hesitation letting it fly from long range. In total, a staggering 120 3-pointers were attempted. Team Caitlin Clark went 19-of-64 from beyond the arc, while Team Napheesa Collier knocked down 21-of-56, contributing to the record-breaking offensive showcase.

Ad

WNBA fans react to Elle Duncan's unfiltered statement on live TV

Social media erupted after a video of Elle Duncan’s unfiltered halftime remarks quickly went viral. WNBA fans didn’t hold back, with many criticizing the ESPN presenter for her on-air comments, calling them unnecessary.

A fan said:

Ad

Another wrote:

Ad

A user commented:

Ad

Another commented:

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless also voiced his disappointment with the All-Star Game. In a tweet posted during halftime, Bayless lamented the lack of highlight-worthy plays, noting that the game had turned into a barrage of deep shots with little else to offer in terms of excitement or competitive flair.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications