Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull is widely recognized for her 3-point shooting and exceptional defensive abilities and she’s currently showcasing both aspects of her game in the Unrivaled. Hull, who is on $88,261 deal woth the Fever, has earned praise from her teammates and peers for her elite defense, with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie recently adding her voice to the accolades.

Leslie spoke openly about Hull's defensive prowess, which has been a key factor in Rose BC’s success in the 3x3 Unrivaled so far. During Rose BC's game against the Lunar Owls on Friday, Leslie commended the former Stanford standout for her relentless commitment to defense and her willingness to do the tough, gritty work on the court.

"On the streets, we call it a dawg. A dawg, you either got it or you don’t. And Lexie Hull’s got it," Leslie said.

Lisa Leslie's comments about Lexie Hull's relentless drive to make hustle plays came just days after Rose BC coach Nola Henry expressed her admiration for the Fever star. Henry had previously noted that Hull thrives when tasked with guarding the opposing team's top guards, highlighting her competitive spirit and defensive tenacity.

"From her consistent energy to her contagious smile, we love everything Lexie brings… she goes night in and night out matching up with the best guards in the world, she takes that personal," Henry said.

Hull was in action on Saturday when the Rose BC suffered a 66-56 loss against the Lunar Owls. The talented forwarded didn't have the best of games and finished with four points, three rebounds and one assist.

Lexie Hull takes defense very seriously

Lexie Hull was recently asked about her defensive approach, particularly when it comes to handling challenging assignments on a consistent basis. The Fever star explained that her primary focus is to alleviate defensive pressure on the players who carry the majority of the offensive workload.

"I definitely feel like I really got that opportunity as the season went on," Hull told Winsidr. "... That’s a role that I can thrive in – especially since it helps with taking the load off the players who are doing the offensive work each night. I’m excited about taking on that assignment during every game."

Meanwhile, Hull will next be seen in action on Monday when the Rose BC squares off against the Vinyl BC. Hull will be up against her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston in that game.

