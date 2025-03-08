Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: Angel Reese's Rose BC teammate flops in loss against Lunar Owls (Unrivaled, Mar. 7)

The Rose Basketball Club faced off against the Lunar Owls in a crucial Unrivaled game on Friday. Lexie Hull played for Rose BC, continuing her role off the bench, just like in the previous game. The team opened with a three-player lineup featuring Chelsea Gray, Angel Reese and Brittney Sykes.

Ad

The star forward struggled to make her usual impact while coming off the bench, with her lackluster performance contributing to Rose BC's 66-56 loss to the Owls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

By the end of the game, Lexie Hull had totaled four points on 1 of 4 shooting from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also recorded three rebounds, one assist and one turnover in eight minutes.

Lexie Hull through 4 quarters

Hull had a slow start offensively, missing her first two shot attempts in the opening quarter. However, she did manage to get on the board with a free throw. The Indiana Fever star made her presence felt in other areas, contributing on the boards in a big manner.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

By the end of the first quarter, Lexie Hull had recorded two points on 0 of 2 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also grabbed two rebounds and tallied one foul in four minutes of play.

The former Stanford forward finally made her first field goal of the game in the second quarter. It came from inside the arc and was her only attempt from the floor during that period.

Ad

By halftime, the Fever star had recorded four points, three rebounds and one assist. She shot 1 of 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and was perfect from the free throw line, making 1 of 1 in seven minutes of play.

Hull showed limited aggression in the third quarter, taking just one shot during the period, which she missed. As a result, her playing time was significantly reduced and the Fever star spent only one minute on the court in the third quarter. Moreover, she spent the entire fourth quarter on the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback