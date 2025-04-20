Lisa Leslie praises Lala Anthony for being Kiyan Anthony's biggest cheerleader as her son mirrors Carmelo Anthony’s blueprint

Lisa Leslie showered praise on LaLa Anthony after her son, Kiyan Anthony, bagged one of the biggest achievements of his career. On Saturday, Carmelo Anthony's former wife shared a video of herself celebrating her son's basketball success.

Ad

In the video, LaLa Anthony is seen jumping in joy while recording her son donning a chain with the message "Top 10" awarded to him by elite shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews. Kiyan Anthony won the MVP honors at the Jordan Brand Classic, the same tournament his father, Carmelo Anthony, had played in years ago.

Ad

Trending

Lisa Leslie praised LaLa Anthony in the comments for supporting her son on his journey.

"All hoop mom’s can relate😂 Congrats 🙌🙌🙌" Leslie commented.

Lisa Leslie praises LaLa for supporting her son. (Creidts: @lala/Instagram)

Despite being a four-star recruit, Kiyan Anthony outshone five-star recruits Darryn Petterson and Cameron Boozer. He scored 26 points and collected five rebounds to earn the MVP honor on Saturday. Kiyan was part of Team Air, which defeated Team Flight with a final score of 141-124.

Ad

Kiyan came close to beating his father's record at the competition, who was a Jordan Brand Classic All-American team member. Melo had scored 27 points in the 2002 annual high school All-Star game. Carmelo Anthony stepped up to award his son with the Jordan Brand Classic MVP jacket after a spectacular performance.

LaLa Anthony's feelings on son Kiyan Anthony's MVP success

LaLa Anthony expressed her honest feelings on her son, Kiyan Anthony, winning the MVP award. On Saturday, Carmelo Anthony's former wife shared a reel on her Instagram story celebrating her support for the Syracuse recruit.

Ad

LaLa voiced her thoughts with a repost and caption.

"I love this kid so much!!!!I probably drive him crazy😂😂😂😂🥰"

LaLa Anthony expresses her love for her son on her IG story. (Credits: @lala/Instagram)

Kiyan is Carmelo Anthony's oldest son, born to the ten-time All-Star and the "November Rule" star. The couple married in 2010 and had conceived their son while dating each other in 2007. Their relationship took a bad turn after they split in 2017 and were on and off until their divorce in 2021.

However, as responsible parents, they did not let their problems affect their kid and continued to co-parent him. Even now, they play their parts to their fullest as Kiyan Anthony walks in his father's footsteps. According to ESPN, he is a number 35-ranked player in the class of 2025 and continues to pave the way forward for himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More