"Lolololol she got these girls shook": WNBA fans react hilariously after Aari McDonald forgets free throw to face guard Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever's game against the LA Sparks on May 28 produced a bizarre yet hilarious incident when Sparks' Aari McDonald had a "brain fade" moment involving Caitlin Clark.

The incident occurred with 2.7 seconds left in the first quarter when Aari McDonald was at the free throw line for two shots, one of which was a technical free throw. After shooting the first free throw, McDonald went to guard Caitlin Clark, completely forgetting about the second free throw.

The video of McDonald's lapse went viral on social media instantly, as fans reacted hilariously to the Sparks player's "brain fade" moment.

One fan said that Caitlin Clark has instilled fear in the minds of her opponents, which is forcing them to make such errors.

"Lolololol she got these girls shook," wrote a fan.

Another fan added that Caitlin Clark has made her place in the WNBA players' minds.

"Lmao CC is living in minds league wide," said another fan.

One of the fans was shocked by McDonald's lack of game awareness and said that he hadn't seen anything like that before.

"I’ve never seen this happen before at any level of basketball before. Caitlin’s impact is real," wrote a surprised fan.

"Bro I died when I saw that!!! Thought it was only me," wrote another fan in astonishment.

One fan highlighted McDonald's eagerness to play defense even while being on the offensive end of the floor.

"She on offense still playing defense on CC," said another fan on X.

Another fan lauded McDonald's hunger to play defense.

"Hyped to play D? Love it!!!!! Didn’t shy away from guarding the media hype? This is my kind of player..,.. love it!!!" wrote another fan.

Aari McDonald was locked in on defense during the LA Sparks' game against the Indiana Fever. Right from the onset, the 25-year-old guard was face-guarding Caitlin Clark, putting in her best effort to deny the Indiana rookie the ball.

Despite McDonald's solid showing on the defensive end, Clark enjoyed a career night in front of her home crowd.

LA Sparks spoil Caitlin Clark's historic outing

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark had the best game of her young professional career during the game against the Sparks on May 28. Clark dropped a career-high 30 points, along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks in 34 minutes.

Despite Clark's sensational display, her personal achievement was overshadowed as the Indiana Fever suffered their seventh defeat of the season.

The LA Sparks registered an 88-82 win over the Indiana Fever on the road, exacting revenge for their loss less than a week ago. With the latest defeat, the Fever slipped to a 1-7 record after eight games into the season.